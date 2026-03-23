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Use AI but retain final decision-making powers with humans: Parliamentary panel

It also recommended that the use of AI tools for official purposes be governed through centrally approved enterprise-level agreements with service providers
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceLLM

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