Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Want to know if an image is an AI deepfake or not? Use this OpenAI tool

OpenAI tool will look for provenance signals associated with images generated by OpenAI tools. The provenance signal is metadata that helps verify the origin, authenticity, or history of a piece of content, product, or data.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Want to know if an image is an AI deepfake or not? Use this OpenAI tool

In one line
OpenAI launches a tool to detect AI-generated images using provenance metadata and digital watermarks.
Key points
AI image detection tool
OpenAI introduced a website to verify if images were created using its generative AI tools by checking provenance signals and metadata.
Provenance signals explained
Provenance signals are metadata embedded in AI-generated images to confirm their origin, authenticity, and history.
SynthID collaboration with Google
OpenAI partnered with Google to integrate SynthID, a digital watermark that remains intact even after image edits.
Current tool limitations
The tool currently detects images from ChatGPT, OpenAI API, or Codex, with plans to expand to third-party tools.
Future expansion plans
OpenAI aims to enhance the tool’s capabilities to identify content from a broader range of generative AI sources.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 08:44 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceOpenAIGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us