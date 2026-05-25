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OpenAI launches a tool to detect AI-generated images using provenance metadata and digital watermarks.
Key points
• AI image detection tool
OpenAI introduced a website to verify if images were created using its generative AI tools by checking provenance signals and metadata.
• Provenance signals explained
Provenance signals are metadata embedded in AI-generated images to confirm their origin, authenticity, and history.
• SynthID collaboration with Google
OpenAI partnered with Google to integrate SynthID, a digital watermark that remains intact even after image edits.
• Current tool limitations
The tool currently detects images from ChatGPT, OpenAI API, or Codex, with plans to expand to third-party tools.
• Future expansion plans
OpenAI aims to enhance the tool’s capabilities to identify content from a broader range of generative AI sources.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 25 May 2026, 08:44 IST