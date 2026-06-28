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WhatsApp testing private 'Side Chat' feature with Meta AI

WhatsApp’s new Side Chat feature with Meta AI offers instant access to Meta AI during chats, without leaving the screen.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 08:20 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

WhatsApp testing private 'Side Chat' feature with Meta AI

In one line
WhatsApp tests private 'Side Chat' with Meta AI for real-time assistance during conversations.
Key points
Private Side Chat feature
WhatsApp is testing a 'Side Chat' feature that allows users to access Meta AI privately while chatting with others, fetching real-time information without saving conversations.
Incognito chat mode
The 'Incognito' mode for Meta AI chats ensures conversations are fully protected, with no access even by Meta, and messages disappear after a set time.
Private Processing technology
Both 'Side Chat' and 'Incognito' modes use Meta's Private Processing technology, which ensures conversations are processed in a secure environment inaccessible to anyone, including Meta.
Cross-platform calling feature
Meta is also testing a feature enabling voice and video calls in group chats directly from a browser via QR code, without requiring a standalone app.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
WhatsApp testing 'Side Chat' feature with Meta AI.

WhatsApp testing 'Side Chat' feature with Meta AI.

Credit: WABeta Info

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Published 28 June 2026, 08:20 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppDH TechMetaGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceMessengerGen AI

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