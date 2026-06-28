WhatsApp testing private 'Side Chat' feature with Meta AI

WhatsApp tests private 'Side Chat' with Meta AI for real-time assistance during conversations.

Key points

• Private Side Chat feature WhatsApp is testing a 'Side Chat' feature that allows users to access Meta AI privately while chatting with others, fetching real-time information without saving conversations.

• Incognito chat mode The 'Incognito' mode for Meta AI chats ensures conversations are fully protected, with no access even by Meta, and messages disappear after a set time.

• Private Processing technology Both 'Side Chat' and 'Incognito' modes use Meta's Private Processing technology, which ensures conversations are processed in a secure environment inaccessible to anyone, including Meta.