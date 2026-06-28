WhatsApp testing private 'Side Chat' feature with Meta AI

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WhatsApp tests private 'Side Chat' with Meta AI for real-time assistance during conversations.
Key points
• Private Side Chat feature
WhatsApp is testing a 'Side Chat' feature that allows users to access Meta AI privately while chatting with others, fetching real-time information without saving conversations.
• Incognito chat mode
The 'Incognito' mode for Meta AI chats ensures conversations are fully protected, with no access even by Meta, and messages disappear after a set time.
• Private Processing technology
Both 'Side Chat' and 'Incognito' modes use Meta's Private Processing technology, which ensures conversations are processed in a secure environment inaccessible to anyone, including Meta.
• Cross-platform calling feature
Meta is also testing a feature enabling voice and video calls in group chats directly from a browser via QR code, without requiring a standalone app.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
WhatsApp testing 'Side Chat' feature with Meta AI.
Published 28 June 2026, 08:20 IST