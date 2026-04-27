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WhatsApp to get multi-chat AI summaries for unread messages

With this new multi-chat AI summaries feature, WhatsApp will offer crisp updates on who all have messaged and offer a gist of the texts.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:20 IST
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Multi-chat AI Summaries feature on WhatsApp.

Multi-chat AI Summaries feature on WhatsApp.

Credit: WABetaInfo

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Published 27 April 2026, 15:20 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppDH TechMetaGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIArtificialGen AI

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