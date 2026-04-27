WhatsApp to get multi-chat AI summaries for unread messages

<p>WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger apps on all platforms (iOS, Android and Windows). But, it faces stiff competition from Signal, Telegram and others.</p><p>To keep the gap wide, the Meta-owned company frequently rolls out new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-brings-a-standalone-whatsapp-messenger-for-carplay-3961839">features and keeps the subscribers hooked to WhatsApp</a>. In the latest attempt, it is testing a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered feature to summarise unread messages to the user, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-is-testing-private-summaries-of-multiple-unread-chats/">reported</a> WABetaInfo, a community blog, citing the latest WhatsApp for iOS beta.</p>.WhatsApp gets dual account feature for iPhone, AI writing help, and more .<p>With this new multi-chat AI summaries feature, WhatsApp will offer crisp updates on who all have messaged and offer a gist of the texts. This way, the user can know important details and, if it is urgent, respond with a call or text message.</p>. <p>This is a tricky feature, as the AI feature needs to get the context correct and not interlink separate messages and come up with a misleading summary. This has happened with Apple's group notification feature.</p><p>Meta is taking the right path of testing it and doing more rigorously to ensure the AI summaries get context right.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp is planning to bring a dedicated 'Business' tab, which can declutter the chat list further on the Messenger app</p><p>WhatsApp will offer an option to organise all messages from Businesses in one dedicated tab. This will cleanse the chat inbox, similar to how Google manages the Gmail app with primary, promotions and social updates in three tabs.</p><p>However, this feature will be a bit different from Gmail. Here on WhatsApp, the messages from business enterprises will be visible in the main chat list, but only for 24 hours. Then, after one day, it will automatically move to the 'Business' section list.</p>.WhatsApp testing new 'Business' filter to declutter chat inbox.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>