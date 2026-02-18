<p>French President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/french-president-macron-concludes-mumbai-visit-heads-to-delhi-for-ai-impact-summit-3902929">Emmanuel Macron</a> on Wednesday shared an AI-generated picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in celebration of India-France friendship. </p><p>"When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit!" Macron posted referring to the ongoing impact summit in New Delhi. </p>.<p>Macron, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, left Mumbai for New Delhi on Wednesday after concluding his engagements here, including bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Tuesday, Macron held discussions with Modi as part of efforts to further strengthen India-France strategic ties.</p><p>During the Mumbai visit, the French president and his wife also met some of India's top filmmakers and actors, and had an animated exchange with them about cinema, culture and collaboration.</p><p>He will participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in the national capital Delhi, besides the bilateral summit in Mumbai.</p><p>PM Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 19. As many as 20 heads of states, including French President Macron, will be present at the inaugural session, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.</p>.French President Emmanuel Macron maintains his fitness regime, meets celebrities in Mumbai