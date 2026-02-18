Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

'When friends connect...': Emmanuel Macron hails India-France friendship with AI image featuring PM Modi

On Tuesday, Macron held discussions with Modi as part of efforts to further strengthen India-France strategic ties.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsEmmanuel MacronNarendra ModiArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us