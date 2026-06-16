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Wipro launches Applied AI Centre of Excellence for Claude models

The company also plans to certify 10,000 Front-Line Delivery Experts on Claude models over the next 18 months.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:10 IST
Artificial IntelligenceWiprobusinessClaude AI

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