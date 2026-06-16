Wipro launches Applied AI Centre of Excellence for Claude models

<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Wipro on Tuesday launched its Applied AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic. The CoE was inaugurated at its Bengaluru innovation hub, and is a key initiative under the newly formed AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit.<br><br>The CoE strengthens the IT firm's ability to scale enterprise AI adoption using Claude models. These capabilities are integrated across the Wipro Intelligence stack – including delivery, functional, and industry platforms- to embed AI into core business workflows across industries.</p>.Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia earns Rs 49.6 crore in FY26.<p>The Applied AI CoE for Claude also serves as a hub to accelerate the development of AI-native platforms and industry solutions across mortgage, healthcare, airlines, manufacturing and consumer sectors. Claude models are embedded into Wipro’s platforms to enable co-innovation with clients in live environments, while also scaling AI adoption across Wipro’s own finance, HR, and sales functions as part of its internal transformation.<br><br>The company also plans to certify 10,000 Front-Line Delivery Experts on Claude models over the next 18 months. <br><br>“Wipro is strengthening its enterprise AI leadership with the Applied AI Centre of Excellence for Claude models, powered by Anthropic”, said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “This marks a fundamental shift in how we deliver, and advances our strategy of being consulting-led and AI-powered. By combining the power of Claude models with our deep domain and enterprise expertise, we are driving measurable business outcomes for our clients. Embedding Forward Deployed Engineers within client environments, alongside integrating AI across our own operations, enables us to accelerate enterprise-scale adoption with a clear focus on business value," he added.<br> <br>Wipro has been building a global talent pool of Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) trained on Claude models, with a deep understanding of model behaviour and real-world application. These engineers operate within client environments, combining knowledge of business processes and technology landscapes with hands-on model expertise. The objective is to accelerate AI integration into workflows and deliver clear and measurable outcomes, Wipro said in a statement.</p>