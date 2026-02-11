<p>American artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthorpic's Safeguards Research Team lead Mrinank Sharma has resigned from the company, saying the "world is in peril", not just from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=AI">AI</a> or bioweapons, but from a "whole series of interconnected crises unfolding".</p><p>Anthropic is an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=America">American </a>AI company based in San Francisco, California. IT became popular with its AI model, Claude. </p><p>The company recently released new tools designed to automate work tasks in various industries, triggering investor fear that the innovations would harm many businesses.</p>.AI in policing: Safety with surveillance risks.<p>In a post on X, Sharma shared a letter expressing his concerns and the reasons for resignation. </p><p>“I've decided to leave Anthropic...I've achieved what I wanted to here. I arrived in San Francisco two years ago, having wrapped up my PhD and wanting to contribute to AI safety. I feel lucky to have been able to contribute to what I have here: understanding AI sycophancy and its causes; developing defences to reduce risks from AI-assisted bioterrorism; actually putting those defences into production; and writing one of the first AI safety cases.”</p>.<p>Further, Sharma said he was proud of his efforts, especially in his final project on "understanding how AI assistants could make us less human or distort our humanity". He, however, said it was time to move on. </p><p>"I continuously find myself reckoning with our situation. The world is in peril. And not just from AI, or bioweapons, but from a whole series of interconnected crises unfolding in this very moment. We appear to be approaching a threshold where our wisdom must grow in equal measure to our capacity to affect the world, lest we face the consequences," Sharma stated.</p><p>Sharma revealed that there is constant pressure within the company and himself to set aside what matters the most, and the same is seen across the broader society.</p>.Government tightens rules on AI-generated, deepfake content.<p><strong>Talking about the future </strong></p><p>Sharma said he wanted to contribute to the society that aligned with his integrity</p><p>"I want to explore the questions that feel truly essential to me, the questions that David Whyte would say 'have no right to go away', the questions that Rilke implores us to 'live'. For me, this means leaving," Sharma said in his letter.</p><p>However, he did not reveal what he would do next, but quoted a famous Zen quote, "not knowing is most intimate".</p><p>He added that he wanted to be in a space where can he get away from structures that have held him in the past and realise what can be achieved in their absence. </p><p>"I feel called to writing that addresses and engages fully with the place we find ourselves, and that places poetic truth alongside scientific truth as equally valid ways of knowing, both of which I believe have something essential to contribute when developing new technology," Sharma wrote.</p><p>He hopes to explore a degree in poetry and be involved in the practice of courageous speech.</p><p>"I am also excited to deepen my practice of facilitation, coaching, community building, and group work. We shall we what unfolds," he added. </p><p>He ended the letter by quoting his favourite poem, "The Way It Is" by William Stafford.</p><p>In a separate post, Sharma said that he will be moving back to the United Kingdom and "letting myself become invisible for a period of time".</p>