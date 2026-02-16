Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

World's largest AI Summit opens to massive response at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam

The five-day summit, running from February 16 to 20, features over 3,250 speakers and more than 500 sessions, with multiple parallel tracks running simultaneously—all filled to capacity.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 14:54 IST
India NewsTechnologyArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us