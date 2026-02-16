World's largest AI Summit opens to massive response at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam

<p>New Delhi: The world's largest artificial intelligence conclave, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-ai-impact-summit-2026-policymakers-and-industry-leaders-urge-employees-to-focus-on-reskilling-3900739">India AI Impact Summit 2026, kicked off</a> on Monday at Bharat Mandapam here, drawing technologists, policymakers, industry leaders, founders, and enthusiasts in huge numbers to deliberate on the transformative impact of the technology.</p><p>Reflecting the immense interest in the event, long queues formed outside Bharat Mandapam, with packed halls and overflowing crowds from the very first day.</p>.PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo.<p>The five-day summit, running from February 16 to 20, features over 3,250 speakers and more than 500 sessions, with multiple parallel tracks running simultaneously—all filled to capacity.</p><p>S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), announced that over 2.5 lakh participants from across India and around the world have registered, far exceeding expectations.</p><p>"The enthusiasm to participate in the event has truly grown. We never anticipated that there would be so many people willing and wanting to attend, which is why we did not restrict registrations. So, on all days except the 19th, everyone is welcome to attend the various sessions," he said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/emmanuel-macron-sam-altman-sundar-pichai-key-world-leaders-tech-pioneers-to-attend-india-ai-impact-summit-in-delhi-from-today-3900079">High-profile speakers, including Sundar Pichai</a> of Alphabet (Google), Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Dario Amodei of Anthropic, are scheduled to address sessions starting Wednesday onwards.</p>.India’s AI Summit and the theatre of power.<p>The final two days—February 19 and 20—will feature more than 20 heads of state and government, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, engaging in discussions on the future of AI alongside business leaders and investors.</p><p>The summit focuses on expanding access to AI technologies, strengthening digital public infrastructure, and building consensus around shared global frameworks for responsible AI development. India is positioning itself at the centre of discussions on democratising AI and fostering international cooperation on emerging technologies.</p><p>Running alongside the summit is a major expo featuring the who's who of the global tech industry—including Google, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, OpenAI, Microsoft, and leading Indian companies—showcasing cutting-edge AI innovations.</p><p>The expo includes over 300 exhibitions, 13 country pavilions, and addresses key themes of People, Planet, and Progress.</p>