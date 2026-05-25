Steve Zubin Alfred of JSplash Studios explaining the features of Guitar Wiz at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.
Nikhil Nigade explaining the Pockity app at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.
Harshil Shah showcasing his app Peak at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.
Arima Jain and Aman Jain showcasing their app Letter Flow at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.
Mohideen Sheik Sulaiman and Ashok Ramamoorthy explaining the Zoho Notebook app at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.
Published 25 May 2026, 16:11 IST