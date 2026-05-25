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WWDC 2026: Amid gen AI rise, Indian iOS app developers thriving well, gaining global recognition

Application development, particularly in the Apple App Store ecosystem, is very lucrative compared to other platforms.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Steve Zubin Alfred of JSplash Studios explaining the features of Guitar Wiz at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.

Steve Zubin Alfred of JSplash Studios explaining the features of Guitar Wiz at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.

Credit: Apple

Nikhil Nigade explaining the Pockity app at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.

Nikhil Nigade explaining the Pockity app at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.

Credit: Apple

Harshil Shah showcasing his app Peak at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.

Harshil Shah showcasing his app Peak at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.

Credit: Apple

Arima Jain and Aman Jain showcasing their app Letter Flow at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.

Arima Jain and Aman Jain showcasing their app Letter Flow at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.

Credit: Apple

Mohideen Sheik Sulaiman and Ashok Ramamoorthy explaining the Zoho Notebook app at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.

Mohideen Sheik Sulaiman and Ashok Ramamoorthy explaining the Zoho Notebook app at Apple Development Centre, Bengaluru.

Credit: Apple

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Published 25 May 2026, 16:11 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechWWDCApp DevelopersMobile AppsMobile applicationsmobile appWomen app developerWorldwide Developers ConferenceiOS Developers

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