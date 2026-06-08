WWDC 2026: Here's what to expect at Apple's annual developers' conference

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple's WWDC 2026 to unveil iOS 27, Siri 2.0, and AI-powered features with live global streaming.
Key points
• Event details and schedule
WWDC 2026 runs from 10:00 am PDT on June 8 to June 12 at Apple's Cupertino HQ, with Tim Cook delivering his final keynote as CEO.
• iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence
iOS 27 introduces refined Liquid Glass UI, generative AI features, and Apple Intelligence tools like Image Playground and Writing Tools.
• Siri 2
Siri 2.0, powered by Google's Gemini AI, offers advanced contextual understanding, cross-app task execution, and a new swipe-down gesture for activation.
• Visual Intelligence upgrades
Camera app's Visual Intelligence feature moves to the app interface, powered by Google Image Search, with object identification and health label scanning.
• Platform-wide updates
iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and Vision Pro app support will receive new features, while Intel-based Macs may lose macOS 27 support.
Key statistics
Months of trial and testing
Siri 2.0 beta availability
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple Siri to get better with the new software coming this fall.
Published 07 June 2026, 22:30 IST