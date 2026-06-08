WWDC 2026: Here's what to expect at Apple's annual developers' conference

Apple's WWDC 2026 to unveil iOS 27, Siri 2.0, and AI-powered features with live global streaming.

In one line

Key points

• Event details and schedule WWDC 2026 runs from 10:00 am PDT on June 8 to June 12 at Apple's Cupertino HQ, with Tim Cook delivering his final keynote as CEO.

• iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence iOS 27 introduces refined Liquid Glass UI, generative AI features, and Apple Intelligence tools like Image Playground and Writing Tools.

• Siri 2 Siri 2.0, powered by Google's Gemini AI, offers advanced contextual understanding, cross-app task execution, and a new swipe-down gesture for activation.

• Visual Intelligence upgrades Camera app's Visual Intelligence feature moves to the app interface, powered by Google Image Search, with object identification and health label scanning.