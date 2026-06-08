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WWDC 2026: Here's what to expect at Apple's annual developers' conference

Apple CEO Tim Cook's final keynote may highlight AI features and user customisation.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 22:30 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

WWDC 2026: Here's what to expect at Apple's annual developers' conference

In one line
Apple's WWDC 2026 to unveil iOS 27, Siri 2.0, and AI-powered features with live global streaming.
Key points
Event details and schedule
WWDC 2026 runs from 10:00 am PDT on June 8 to June 12 at Apple's Cupertino HQ, with Tim Cook delivering his final keynote as CEO.
iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence
iOS 27 introduces refined Liquid Glass UI, generative AI features, and Apple Intelligence tools like Image Playground and Writing Tools.
Siri 2
Siri 2.0, powered by Google's Gemini AI, offers advanced contextual understanding, cross-app task execution, and a new swipe-down gesture for activation.
Visual Intelligence upgrades
Camera app's Visual Intelligence feature moves to the app interface, powered by Google Image Search, with object identification and health label scanning.
Platform-wide updates
iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and Vision Pro app support will receive new features, while Intel-based Macs may lose macOS 27 support.
Key statistics
June 8–12
Event duration
Months of trial and testing
Siri 2.0 beta availability
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Siri to get better with the new software coming this fall.

Apple Siri to get better with the new software coming this fall.

Credit: Apple

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Published 07 June 2026, 22:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleAppleDH TechiPhoneiOSiPadOSWWDCmacOStvOSApple WatchMacbookVision ProwalletiPadGeminie-walletwatchOSApple TVSiriWorldwide Developers ConferencevisionOSapple intelligence

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