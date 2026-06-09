WWDC 2026 Highlights: Siri 2.0, Apple Intelligence and more

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple unveils Siri 2.0, Apple Intelligence, and major OS upgrades at WWDC 2026 to enhance AI and user experience.
Key points
• Siri AI standalone app
Siri 2.0 becomes a standalone AI app powered by Google’s Gemini and Apple’s proprietary models, offering on-screen awareness, cross-app actions, and enhanced privacy via Private Cloud Compute.
• Apple Intelligence integration
AI features deeply integrated into Photos, Safari, and other apps, including Spatial Reframing, invisible SynthID watermarks, and agentic password management for compromised accounts.
• Child safety enhancements
New iOS 27/iPadOS features include Ask to Browse, Time Allowances, and a redesigned Screen Time to limit inappropriate content and online interactions for children.
• Performance and UI upgrades
iOS 27, macOS 27 (Golden Gate), and watchOS 27 introduce faster app launches, Liquid Glass UI refinements, and dynamic app grids, with watchOS 27 adding multilingual Workout Buddy support.
Key statistics
Up to 30%
App launch speed improvement
Up to 70%
Photo library loading speed
Up to 80%
AirDrop transfer speed
September
Release date for new OS
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Password manager gets Agentic AI power.
Published 09 June 2026, 08:01 IST