<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a>-owned X Corp has introduced two new features to its X social media platform.</p>.<p>The company's product head Nikita Bier, took to the X platform to announce the launch of automatic language translation on the X platform.</p>.<p>It is powered by the generative <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> (gen AI) Grok bot. It supports hundreds of global languages, including English, Hindi, French, Spanish, Japanese, and Turkish. It even supports Indian languages, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannada">Kannada</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telugu">Telugu</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil">Tamil</a>, Marathi and more.</p>.Google launches AI Edge Eloquent, Gemma AI-powered speech-to-text dictation app for iPhones.<p><strong>Here's how to translate languages on the X platform:</strong></p><p><strong>Step 1:</strong> When you see the tweet in a language you don't know, tap 'Show Translation' above the message</p>.<p><strong>Step 2:</strong> The X platform will show the translated message. Also, at the top, you will now notice the 'gear' icon and tap on it. It will pop a new screen with a label-- 'Automatic Translation' and, in this case (seen in the screen-grab), you can turn on the 'Automatically translate Hindi'.</p>.<p>X also launched Grok AI-powered Photo Edition on the X app. Users can edit the photo with a drawing and even text as well. The AI feature can understand complex queries and be able to edit the image as per the requirements.</p><p>It is also capable of adding a blur to redact parts of the photo as well.</p>.<p>For now, this editing feature is available on the iOS version for iPhones.</p><p>It will be made available for Android in the coming weeks.</p><p>However, it remains to be seen if X has incorporated regulatory measures to block users from misusing the photo editing feature to create any explicit images.</p><p>It can be noted that recently, the X platform got panned worldwide over gross misuse of Gen AI to edit pictures of women on the X platform.</p>.GrokAI faces flak over gross misuse of Gen AI to edit pictures of women on X platform.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>