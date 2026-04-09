Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

X launches Grok AI-powered automatic translation, photo editing features

Users can edit the photo with a drawing and even text as well.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Automatic Translation feature of X platform.

Automatic Translation feature of X platform.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 10:41 IST
Elon MuskTechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIX PlatformGen AIGrok

Follow us on :

Follow Us