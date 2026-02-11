<p>Last week, Google's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/meet-neal-mohan-youtubes-indian-origin-ceo-named-times-ceo-of-the-year-2025-3824702">YouTube</a> launched the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered auto dubbing feature on its video-sharing platform.</p><p>The new auto-dubbing features not only help the viewers, but also make the work of content creators less hassle, as they don’t have to put extra work into dubbing their content into multiple languages.</p>.Google adds new parental control features to limit kids' screen time on YouTube, Shorts.<p>Now, YouTube is bringing a new AI-driven feature for premium subscribers. It allows users to create playlists by just voice commands or text.</p><p><strong>Here's how to use it:</strong></p><p>1. On Android & iOS, tap the 'New' button in the Library tab of YouTube Music</p><p>2. Select 'AI Playlist'</p><p>3. Use your voice or text to explain the type of music you’d like in your playlist</p><p>This is a handy feature to create a playlist with less effort. Users can just describe their current mood, the type of genre, or particular artists they like listen to. Based on the description, it will automatically scroll through the song database and create the playlists in a few seconds.</p>.<p>YouTube's new feature has come in nick of time, as rivals such as Spotify and Deezer have begun offering similar features in select global markets. While Apple Music has yet to start on it.</p><p>YouTube's AI playlist feature is being rolled out in phases to both Android and iOS app versions. It will take a few days to reach all corners of the world. </p>.<p>And, as noted earlier, this is available only to YouTube Premium subscribers. It can be noted that Google has managed to secure healthy growth in subscriptions compared to previous years. It now commands a record 325 million-plus active userbase in both Google One and YouTube Music Premium.</p><p>With the addition of new value-added features like AI playlist, Google will be able to attract more customers in the coming years.</p>.Google confirms to bring AirDrop-like QuickShare feature for all non-Pixel Android .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>