YouTube Premium subscribers get AI-powered custom Music playlist feature

YouTube's AI playlist feature is being rolled out in phases to both Android and iOS app versions. It will take a few days to reach all corners of the world.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 13:07 IST
YouTube Premium Lite.

Credit: YouTube

Published 11 February 2026, 13:07 IST
