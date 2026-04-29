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YouTube tests AI-powered conversational search feature 'Ask YouTube' for Premium users in the US.
Key points
• AI conversational search
YouTube is testing 'Ask YouTube', an AI-driven conversational search feature that allows natural language queries and follow-up questions, delivering results in video and text formats.
• Vacation planning use case
The feature can assist users in planning trips by providing flight, hotel, and itinerary details based on viewed vlogs, offering step-by-step guidance in text and video formats.
• Premium subscriber access
'Ask YouTube' is currently available as a test feature for YouTube Premium subscribers aged 18+ in the US, with potential expansion to India and other regions later this year.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 29 April 2026, 07:08 IST