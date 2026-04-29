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YouTube testing AI conversational search feature

With 'Ask YouTube' feature, users will be able to converse naturally with the app. The latter will deliver the results in both video and text formats for easy understanding.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:08 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

YouTube testing AI conversational search feature

In one line
YouTube tests AI-powered conversational search feature 'Ask YouTube' for Premium users in the US.
Key points
AI conversational search
YouTube is testing 'Ask YouTube', an AI-driven conversational search feature that allows natural language queries and follow-up questions, delivering results in video and text formats.
Vacation planning use case
The feature can assist users in planning trips by providing flight, hotel, and itinerary details based on viewed vlogs, offering step-by-step guidance in text and video formats.
Premium subscriber access
'Ask YouTube' is currently available as a test feature for YouTube Premium subscribers aged 18+ in the US, with potential expansion to India and other regions later this year.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:08 IST
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