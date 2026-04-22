Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Asus unveils ExpertBook Ultra with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 silicon

Besides the new ExpertBook Ultra, Asus also launched ExpertBook P4 and P3 series.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 17:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Asus ExpertBook Ultra.

Asus ExpertBook Ultra.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Asus ExpertBook P series laptops.

Asus ExpertBook P series laptops.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 17:00 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechcomputerAsusWindowsPCExpert

Follow us on :

Follow Us