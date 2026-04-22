<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/asus-india-opens-its-first-ever-rog-labs-in-bengaluru-3827666">Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus</a> on Wednesday (April 22) unveiled the company’s flagship ExperBook Ultra PC.</p><p>It boasts of aerospace-grade Z31B magnesium-aluminum alloy enclosure. On top, it features Nano Ceramic surface with a 9H hardness rating, for protection against scratches.</p><p>The PC sports a 14-inch 3K (2880x1800) Tandem OLED anti-glare touchscreen display that drastically extends the lifespan of the panel, reduces power consumption by 40 per cent, and can achieve 1400 nits of peak HDR brightness, HDR 1000 True Black, 133 per cent sRGB, and support up to 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate display. It also features Nano-Etching, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Matte and anti-glare glass for crystal clear visuals on the display.</p>.Google search app gets Gemini-powered AI Mode in India.<p>With a 6-speaker spatial audio system, featuring dual-magnetic woofers and dedicated tweeters tuned with Dolby Atmos system, it can deliver up to 92dB output.</p><p>Inside, the company offers latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, which comes integrated with a powerful GPU, and an advanced NPU. It also houses ExpertCool Pro technology with dual pressure fans with 97 ultra-thin blades. This helps PC maintain a 50W TDP without throttling, along with up to 180 Platform TOPS (Trillion Operations per Second).</p>.<p>With Intel Arc B390 integrated graphics, it can deliver a 3x AI performance than the predecessor.</p><p>It is touted to be industry’s first computer with PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD up to</p><p>2TB capacity with ultra-fast speeds up to 14,090 MB/s, and up to 64GB of ultra-high-speed LPDDR5X Memory, which can clock 9600 MT/s to deliver smooth performance while running generative Artificial Intelligence apps or any heavy duty tasks.</p><p>The device has undergone 24 rigorous MIL-STD-810H procedures across 11 categories, along with 157 additional ASUS In-House Validations like 50,000 hinge test cycles, 25kg panel pressure and 355cc spill-resistant keyboard, ensuring the Ultra survive in extreme conditions.</p><p>It houses two Thunderbolt v4.0 Type-C ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Full-size HDMI 2.1 and 3.5mm jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 antennas directly onto 3D plastic carriers integrated into the exhaust vents, improving the 5GHz and 6GHz signal efficiency by 43 per cent.</p>.<p>The device houses a high-density 4-cell 70Wh battery delivering up to 26 hours of battery life. It comes with 90W USB-C fast charger for ultra-fast charging the battery to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes.</p><p>Besides the backlit keyboard with 1.55mm key travel, it has 110 cm² edge-to-edge glass touchpad which utilizes an AAC haptic engine and six independent force sensors, for a silent and accurate operation.</p>.<p>Besides the new ExpertBook Ultra, Asus also launched ExpertBook P4 and P3 series.</p><p>The ExpertBook P5 is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Series 2 processors in both 14-inch and 16-inch displays. The ExpertBook P3 features Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, available in a durable All-Plastic or premium One Metal chassis both 14-inch and 16-inch displays.</p><p>Both new models offer superfast DDR5 RAM and Gen 4 NVMe SSD, along with Asus ExpertCool advanced Thermals ensure smooth and fast performance.</p><p>They also come with Dual SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 96GB DDR5 (5600MT/s) and dual SSD slots supporting up to PCIe 4.0 storage, ensuring long-term hardware relevance.</p><p>The P5 and P3 feature Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 as standard, along with a full-sized RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port for secure, high-speed wired networking in traditional corporate environments.</p><p>Asus offers up to 63Wh on ExpertBook P5 and 70Wh on ExpertBook P3. The ExpertBook P series supports full-range (5V to 24V) charging capabilities allowing them to be powered by mobile power banks and airplane charger.</p><p>The ExpertBook Ultra with the Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 model will have a starting price of Rs 2,39,990. </p><p>The ExpertBook P3 range is available starting from Rs 94,990 and the ExpertBook P5 range will soon be available with a starting price of Rs 2,14,990.</p>.Apple unveils all-new MacBook Neo series laptop .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>