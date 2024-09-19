Asus unveils Intel CPU-powered Zenbook S14, ExpertBook series AI PCs in India

Taiwanese technology major Asus on Thursday (September 19) launched the new line of gen AI-centric PCs--Zenbook S14 and ExpertBook series in India.

The new Asus PCs come with Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and they are integrated with Asus AI ExpertMeet tools such as AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, AI camera, AI noise cancelling, and business watermarks (to protect trade secrets).

Also, the new Asus ExpertBook P5405 laptop comes with multilayered security extending to the BIOS level, including advanced features like Secure Boot and a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to guard against unauthorised interventions at startup. It also offers an optional SafeGuard Backup tool, which can securely back up important data with encrypted protection.