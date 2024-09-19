Asus unveils Intel CPU-powered Zenbook S14, ExpertBook series AI PCs in India

Taiwanese technology major Asus on Thursday (September 19) launched the new line of gen AI-centric PCs--Zenbook S14 and ExpertBook series in India.
The new Asus PCs come with Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and they are integrated with Asus AI ExpertMeet tools such as AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, AI camera, AI noise cancelling, and business watermarks (to protect trade secrets).
Also, the new Asus ExpertBook P5405 laptop comes with multilayered security extending to the BIOS level, including advanced features like Secure Boot and a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to guard against unauthorised interventions at startup. It also offers an optional SafeGuard Backup tool, which can securely back up important data with encrypted protection.
Further, Asus has partnered with McAfee to pre-install McAfee+ anti-virus software with a year-free subscription to Premium Individual Unlimited plan.
The Zenbook S14 will be offered with an Intel Core Ultra7 (series 2) processor, which is capable of performing 47 TOPS (Trillion Operations per Second). It also has 2715 machine cooling vents to keep the PC stable and cool while performing heavy duty tasks.
Asus Zenbook S14 series PC.
It features a 13-inch 3K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The casing is made of high strength Ceralunium alloy. It has a 72W capacity cell to deliver a full day battery life.
The new Asus Zenbook S14 is priced at Rs 1,49,990 on Amazon. The price details of the ExpertBook P5405 will be revealed later this month.
Interested customers can pre-book the new Asus laptops to avail benefits worth up to Rs 17,398 for just Rs 1. This also includes two additional years of warranty, three years of accidental damage protection, and branded earbuds. The offer is valid from September 19 to 24, at Asus exclusive stores, Asus e-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart.
Published 19 September 2024, 14:24 IST