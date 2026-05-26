Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Asus launches India's first AiO PC powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset with AI features.
Key points
• 24-inch touchscreen display
Features a 24-inch full HD touchscreen with 178-degree viewing angles, 100% sRGB coverage, and 300-nit brightness for vibrant visuals.
• Snapdragon X performance
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X series chipset, delivering up to 45 TOPS NPU AI performance for efficient task handling.
• AI-enhanced features
Includes AI noise-cancelling, 5MP IR camera with Windows Hello, and AI camera enhancements for improved video quality.
• Entertainment and connectivity
Equipped with dual 3W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a free wireless keyboard and mouse bundle.
• Software and pricing
Comes with lifetime Microsoft Office Home 2024 access and a 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription. Priced from Rs 1,01,990.
Key statistics
300 nits
Display brightness
512GB and 1TB
Storage options
Rs 1,01,990 to Rs 1,11,990
Price range
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 May 2026, 11:03 IST