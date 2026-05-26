Asus launches India's first AiO PC powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset with AI features.

In one line

Key points

• 24-inch touchscreen display Features a 24-inch full HD touchscreen with 178-degree viewing angles, 100% sRGB coverage, and 300-nit brightness for vibrant visuals.

• Snapdragon X performance Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X series chipset, delivering up to 45 TOPS NPU AI performance for efficient task handling.

• AI-enhanced features Includes AI noise-cancelling, 5MP IR camera with Windows Hello, and AI camera enhancements for improved video quality.

• Entertainment and connectivity Equipped with dual 3W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a free wireless keyboard and mouse bundle.