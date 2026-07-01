Australia's consumer body sues Amazon for ads in Prime Video, charging extra for ad-free streaming

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Australia's consumer watchdog sues Amazon for unfair Prime Video ad practices and contract violations.
Key points
• ACCC legal action
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission filed a lawsuit against Amazon AU for alleged unfair contract terms and deceptive practices regarding Prime Video ads.
• Ad rollout controversy
Amazon introduced ads on Prime Video in India in 2023 and globally by 2025, prompting backlash after initially promising ad-free streaming.
• Pricing dispute
Amazon increased Prime Video subscription costs from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499 in 2021, then charged an additional Rs 699 for ad-free access.
• Regulatory scrutiny
The ACCC seeks penalties, consumer redress, and declarations against Amazon AU, while India's CCI has not yet announced similar action.
• Amazon's response
Amazon Australia stated it is reviewing the ACCC's case and had cooperated fully during the investigation.
Key statistics
Rs 999 to Rs 1,499
Prime Video subscription price increase in India
Rs 699
Ad-free add-on price in India
November 2023 to August 2025
Timeframe of alleged unfair practices
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 01 July 2026, 11:07 IST