Australia's consumer body sues Amazon for ads in Prime Video, charging extra for ad-free streaming

Australia's consumer watchdog sues Amazon for unfair Prime Video ad practices and contract violations.

In one line

Key points

• ACCC legal action The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission filed a lawsuit against Amazon AU for alleged unfair contract terms and deceptive practices regarding Prime Video ads.

• Ad rollout controversy Amazon introduced ads on Prime Video in India in 2023 and globally by 2025, prompting backlash after initially promising ad-free streaming.

• Pricing dispute Amazon increased Prime Video subscription costs from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499 in 2021, then charged an additional Rs 699 for ad-free access.

• Regulatory scrutiny The ACCC seeks penalties, consumer redress, and declarations against Amazon AU, while India's CCI has not yet announced similar action.