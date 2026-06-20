Autonomy Imperative: The Fable-Mythos Lesson

<p>The US government’s export-control directive last week asking <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/anthropic">Anthropic</a> to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 large language models (LLMs) for all foreign citizens on national security grounds must be interpreted as a turning point in the diffusion of frontier Artificial Intelligence (AI) models. While contesting the directive, Anthropic revoked access to all users.</p><p>Earlier, Anthropic had limited access to Mythos to a carefully curated list of entities, given its dual-use cyber capabilities. But the case of Fable 5 is different. It is a model that runs on the same underlying architecture as Mythos but has been ‘safeguarded’ against malicious uses, such as in cybersecurity and biotechnology. It had been commercially launched just days earlier. However, concerns over Fable’s ‘jailbreaking’ – bypassing the safeguards reportedly by a Chinese group – led the US government to restrict its access. The directive made no exception, even for Anthropic’s own foreign national employees. </p><p>The current directive is reminiscent of the earlier AI Diffusion Framework (announced in May 2025 but since rescinded), which had restricted access to certain frontier models and high-performance computing chips for the United States’ foreign adversaries. The 2025 rule established a tiered, risk-based framework for exporting models and chips. However, the latest US directive imposes a blanket ban, treating allies and adversaries alike. Overnight, this recast a commercial offering as an instrument of statecraft.</p>. <p><strong>A wake-up call</strong></p><p>Coming on the heels of an intensifying US-China AI competition and a fractured global tech landscape, the latest American export controls reinforce the need for technological autonomy and sovereign AI for other countries. These restrictions show the vulnerabilities of tech dependency, particularly how access to frontier AI models can be disrupted by regulatory shifts or weaponised amid geopolitical hostilities. Such ruptures can affect a country’s foreign policy, expose it to sanctions or, worse still, render it susceptible to coercion. </p><p>India, after the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>, is Claude’s (Anthropic’s family of AI models) second-largest market, accounting for 5.8% of total Claude.ai use. It had just gained access to Mythos under Anthropic’s Project Glasswing initiative to strengthen cybersecurity. Therefore, the US decision to restrict access to the Fable 5 model has not gone unnoticed in New Delhi. It is a pointed reminder that dependence on foreign tech carries a quiet but consequential caveat: decisions made in home capitals and distant boardrooms have national security implications.</p>.<p>For India, this is also déjà vu. Though not an explicit target of the latest US directive, throughout history, it has been repeatedly denied access to critical technologies, most notably in the aftermath of the 1974 nuclear test, when the Nuclear Suppliers Group and subsequently other strategic export control regimes came about. Each denial eventually pushed India toward indigenous capability. In recent years, following the shock of COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions, India has accelerated its pursuit of technological self-reliance while deepening collaboration with like-minded partners to diversify its technology sector.</p><p>With the Fable episode, the case for sovereign AI for India has rarely been clearer. The question, however, is not of intent but of execution.</p><p><strong>The capability gap</strong></p><p>As per the International Monetary Fund’s AI Preparedness Index (which sums up four key dimensions: digital infrastructure, human capital, technological innovation, and legal frameworks), India’s score of 0.4925 places it among partially prepared countries. India is making substantial efforts to implement AI-related initiatives, but is constrained by investment, infrastructure, and institutional capacity. The sovereign AI buildout has been happening under the flagship IndiaAI Mission, with an outlay of US$ 1.25 billion, roughly 0.43% of US private AI investment, which peaked at US$285.9 billion in 2025. The mission runs a common compute facility consisting of 58,000 Nvidia GPUs, with plans to triple that capacity to 100,000 by the end of 2026. The imbalance couldn’t be starker. India generates nearly 20% of the world’s data, yet has less than 5% of the global AI compute capacity. This data-rich, compute-poor reality makes India more of a consumer rather than a producer in the global AI stack.</p>. <p>Given these constraints, India is increasingly positioning itself as the global “AI use-case capital,” deploying AI at the scale of one billion people, in a manner reminiscent of the rollout of Aadhaar and the Unified Payments Interface. The India AI Impact Summit, which concluded earlier this year, sought to leverage AI as a tool to tackle socio-economic challenges and governance gaps India faces. This socially oriented innovation was underscored by the prominent display of AI startups and their solutions spanning agriculture, healthcare, climate change, and financial inclusion at the summit. During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced this vision by urging Indian startups to chart their own course and develop indigenous AI solutions for global application rather than replicating models from developed economies.</p>.<p><strong>Building sovereign AI</strong></p><p>However, India hasn’t given up on pursuing sovereign AI capabilities. Under the IndiaAI Mission, 20 foundational models are in development, five of which have already been released, including BharatGen’s multimodal LLM and a 105-billion-parameter model by Sarvam (which just achieved unicorn status). Moreover, by undertaking the India Semiconductor Mission, the government is reducing the leverage others can exercise over India. Ten projects have been approved so far, with the Tata-PSMC facility expected to begin its initial commercial production by the end of 2026.</p><p>Taken together, these investments in foundational models, semiconductors, and computing infrastructure, combined with a focus on use cases, are defining India’s approach to sovereign AI. The goal is not to eliminate dependence on frontier AI models. That remains an unrealistic endeavour for the foreseeable future. Rather, the aim is to build sufficient architectural resilience to convert that dependence from a vulnerability into a calculated choice.</p><p> The US government’s move on Anthropic’s AI models doesn’t change what India must do; it just changes how much time India has to do it.</p> <p>(<em>The writer is Director, Centre for Security, Strategy and Technology at the Observer Research Foundation.</em>)</p>