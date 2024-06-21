Back to School 2024: Apple offers free AirPods, Pencil with Macs, and iPads to students

Apple has kicked off the annual 'Back to School' sale campaign in India. This year, the company is offering the most lucrative deals for students to date.
The company is offering free accessories such as Apple Pencil and AirPods with select models of iPads and Mac PCs, respectively. The 'Back to School' sale is valid up to September 30, 2024.
Students can claim free AirPods 3rd Gen (review) with any of these models-- MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Mini.
They can also get AirPods Pro (review), but have to pay Rs 5,000, the amount difference between the standard AirPods (Rs 19,900) and Pro (Rs 24,900) variant.
Students can claim free Apple Pencil with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air variants only.
Further, they are also entitled to get 20 per cent discount on Apple Care+, a free Apple Music Student Plan and free Apple TV+ subscription for a limited period time.
In addition to free accessories, students with a valid school/university IDs are eligible to claim extra cash discounts on Apple iPads, iPhones, Mac computers, HomePods, Apple TV and accessories via education plan.
For instance, 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 1,14,900 for regular customers. With education plans, students can get it for Rs 1,04,900.
To qualify for an education plan, students have to verify themselves on the Unidays website (here).
At Apple's office stores in Bandra Kurla Complex (in Mumbai) and Saket (in Delhi), parents can book a session at Apple stores to help children choose the perfect Mac laptop based on their personal college experience, customize features to fit their needs, and explore options that fit their budget.
Published 21 June 2024, 13:51 IST