Back to School 2024: Apple offers free AirPods, Pencil with Macs, and iPads to students

Apple has kicked off the annual 'Back to School' sale campaign in India. This year, the company is offering the most lucrative deals for students to date.

The company is offering free accessories such as Apple Pencil and AirPods with select models of iPads and Mac PCs, respectively. The 'Back to School' sale is valid up to September 30, 2024.

Students can claim free AirPods 3rd Gen (review) with any of these models-- MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Mini.

They can also get AirPods Pro (review), but have to pay Rs 5,000, the amount difference between the standard AirPods (Rs 19,900) and Pro (Rs 24,900) variant.