Best of 2024: Top 10 Android games on Google Play Store in India

India now boasts the world's second-largest market for mobile gaming downloads, with average weekly playtime increasing by 30 per cent.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 12:21 IST

Best game: Squad Busters

Squad Busters.

Credit: Google

 Best multi-device game: Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Best Pick up and Play app: Bullet Echo India: Gun Game

Bullet Echo India- Gun Game on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Best made in India game: Indus Battle Royale

Indus Battle Royale Mobile on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

“We are committed to making Indus a standout Battle Royale experience. Our team has spent over three years thoughtfully crafting its characters, environments, and gameplay features to represent Indian Art and Culture authentically. The community's enthusiasm validates our vision of Indian games thriving globally. Winning this award is an incredible honor, not just as a milestone but also a motivation to keep striving for excellence. Google Play’s expertise and responsiveness have empowered us to deliver world-class gaming, pushing the boundaries of Indian gaming. We’re more committed than ever to raising the bar and making Indian gaming shine on the global stage,” said Roby John, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperGaming, the makers of Indus Battle Royale Mobile game.

Best Indie app: Bloom- A puzzle adventure

Bloom- a puzzle adventure on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Best story: Yes, Your Grace

Yes, Your Grace on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Best Ongoing game: Battleground Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Best game on Play Pass: Zombie Sniper War 3 - Fire FPS

Zombie Sniper War 3- Fire FPS on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Best Google Play Games on PC: Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures

CookieRun: Tower of Adventures of Google Play Store

Credit: Google

Best multiplayer game: Squad Busters

Squad Busters on Google Play Store.

Credit: Google

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech

Published 19 November 2024, 12:21 IST
