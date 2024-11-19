Best of 2024: Top 10 Android games on Google Play Store in India

Best multi-device game: Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans on Google Play Store.
Best Pick up and Play app: Bullet Echo India: Gun Game
Bullet Echo India- Gun Game on Google Play Store.
Best made in India game: Indus Battle Royale
Indus Battle Royale Mobile on Google Play Store.
“We are committed to making Indus a standout Battle Royale experience. Our team has spent over three years thoughtfully crafting its characters, environments, and gameplay features to represent Indian Art and Culture authentically. The community's enthusiasm validates our vision of Indian games thriving globally. Winning this award is an incredible honor, not just as a milestone but also a motivation to keep striving for excellence. Google Play’s expertise and responsiveness have empowered us to deliver world-class gaming, pushing the boundaries of Indian gaming. We’re more committed than ever to raising the bar and making Indian gaming shine on the global stage,” said Roby John, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperGaming, the makers of Indus Battle Royale Mobile game.
Best Indie app: Bloom- A puzzle adventure
Bloom- a puzzle adventure on Google Play Store.
Best story: Yes, Your Grace
Yes, Your Grace on Google Play Store.
Best Ongoing game: Battleground Mobile India
Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store.
Best game on Play Pass: Zombie Sniper War 3 - Fire FPS
Zombie Sniper War 3- Fire FPS on Google Play Store.
Best Google Play Games on PC: Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures
CookieRun: Tower of Adventures of Google Play Store
Best multiplayer game: Squad Busters
Squad Busters on Google Play Store.
Published 19 November 2024, 12:21 IST