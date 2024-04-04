Brave launches privacy-preserving AI assistant Leo for iPhones, iPads

Popular privacy-centric browser Brave has launched the new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) assistant Leo for Apple iPhones and iPads.
Leo AI assistant is available in a special tab on the Brave browser. It supports several Large Language Models (LLMs)-- Mixtral 8x7B, Anthropic’s Claude Instant and Meta’s Llama 2 13B.
Leo AI assistant can help users with all queries related to the latest news, sports, and more. It can summarise pages and is also capable of creating content too.
All the conversations and requests are said to be proxied through an anonymisation server. This ensures the identifiers that can be linked to the user (such as IP address), and conversation with Leo AI is avoided. Add to that, no personal data is retained by Brave-hosted AI models.
As with all of Brave’s other features, privacy remains paramount for Brave Leo. Chats with Leo are private and secure. Leo doesn’t record chats, or use them for model training, and no account or login is required to use LeoBrave
Leo: Key features of Brave's new AI assistant
-- It can translate multiple languages on websites
--It can instantly answer queries related to complex science topics, history and other interesting topics
-- It can interact in multiple languages including English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.
--Leo AI assistant on iOS/iPadOS has a special voice-to-text capability, which is not available on the Android version. It can instantly turn spoken words into written text.
--Users can select any of the three LLMs--Mixtral 8x7B, Anthropic’s Claude Instant and Meta’s Llama 2 13B-to run Leo AI. FYI-- Mixtral 8x7B outperforms ChatGPT 3.5, Claude Instant, Llama 2, and many other LLMs.
-- Leo AI assistant can summarize different types of content files—including PDFs—making it much easier to turn dense content into small bytes of information in pointers on a small screen.
--Leo AI can also work on Google Docs and Google Sheets. It can be used to write, create quick summaries, translate, and more.
Brave Leo AI conversation.
Photo Credit: Brave
Here's how to opt-in to Brave browser's Leo AI assistant on an iPhone or iPad:
Just go the Settings>> tap Leo >> enable Show autocomplete suggestions in the address bar
Leo is an opt-in feature and can be disabled at any time. Users can easily disable auto suggestions by going to Settings, tapping Leo and disabling Show autocomplete suggestions in the address bar.
Leo AI is available for free and this version has some limitations in terms of queries per day.
For more sessions, higher quality and more accurate responses, users can opt-in for a premium plan for $14.99/month (approx. Rs 1,250 per month). With premium sections, users can interact with Leo AI on five different devices across Android, Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
