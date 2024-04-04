Brave launches privacy-preserving AI assistant Leo for iPhones, iPads

Popular privacy-centric browser Brave has launched the new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) assistant Leo for Apple iPhones and iPads.

Leo AI assistant is available in a special tab on the Brave browser. It supports several Large Language Models (LLMs)-- Mixtral 8x7B, Anthropic’s Claude Instant and Meta’s Llama 2 13B.

Leo AI assistant can help users with all queries related to the latest news, sports, and more. It can summarise pages and is also capable of creating content too.

All the conversations and requests are said to be proxied through an anonymisation server. This ensures the identifiers that can be linked to the user (such as IP address), and conversation with Leo AI is avoided. Add to that, no personal data is retained by Brave-hosted AI models.