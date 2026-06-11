Budget Android Phone: OnePlus N series to launch soon in India

<p>After receiving a good reception to the Nord CE series, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-community-sale-2026-big-discounts-on-oneplus-15-nord-6-series-and-more-4028294">OnePlus is geared up to launch</a> all-new N series phones in India.</p><p>OnePlus India took to the X platform to announce the OnePlus N series coming soon to the subcontinent.</p>.OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite Review: Budget-friendly, long battery life, decent camera.<p>Speculations are rife that the OnePlus N series will cater to the budget segment, particularly under the Rs 20,000 price range.</p><p>As per the teaser image, the device will be available in two colours: greenish grey and black. Also, it will feature just a volume rocker along with the power button on the right side. There won't be any additional physical button like a Plus Mind AI button, which we see in other OnePlus phones. This might be one of the cost-cutting measures.</p>.<p>The device will come with flat rails around the edge with curved corners, similar to the Nord CE6 series. Also, it doesn't feature any big camera protrusion. Maybe it may come with dual cameras and an LED flash on the back.</p><p>OnePlus has roped in Amazon as its official e-commerce partner. The device is most likely to launch in July.</p><p>In a related development, OnePlus is expected to announce the OnePlus 15S series soon.</p><p>It is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 15T launched in China. It will feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.</p><p>The device is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, dual-camera module-- main 50MP sensor with 50MP telephoto lens (with 3.5X optical zoom, 120X digital zoom), LED flash on the back, an 16MP front camera and a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capability.</p> .June 2026: Top smartphones launching this month.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>