Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Business Connect: Apple allows enterprises to stamp their brand names, logos on calls and messages

Early next year, Apple will allow businesses to register for Business Caller ID. Their name, logo, and department appear on the inbound call screen when they contact customers
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 12:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Companies customise their location place cards through Business Connect with beautiful images, key information, and special promotions through Showcase.

Companies customise their location place cards through Business Connect with beautiful images, key information, and special promotions through Showcase.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 12:33 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH Techbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us