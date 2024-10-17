Business Connect: Apple allows enterprises to stamp their brand names, logos on calls and messages

<p>Cupertino-based technology major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple </a>on Thursday (October 17) announced the launch of a new special service for businesses to build awareness among one billion Apple device owners.</p><p>Called Business Connect, it will help enterprises to showcase authentic brand names, and logos across multiple native apps such as phone contact app, Messages and Mail.</p><p>“We’re excited to offer all businesses — including those without a physical location — the ability to create a brand that appears across the Apple apps that over a billion people use every day. We designed Business Connect to empower businesses to present the best, most accurate information to Apple users. With today’s updates, we’re helping even more businesses reach customers, build trust, and grow,” said David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Internet Software and Services Product.</p>.Apple to kick off Swift Student Challenge in February 2025.<p>As noted above, this service is available for enterprises of all sizes and even those, who are online-only and don't have any physical store or an office.</p><p>Once enrolled on Business Connect, the companies will get the option to customise their location place cards through visually refreshing images, key information, and special promotions through Showcase on Apple Maps, Apple Wallet and iMessage app.</p><p>Thanks to personalisation, the companies name stand-out among the list of names on apps and this will help in attracting the potential customer to try their website, profile and even make a purchase, If it is hotel, easily make a table reservation instantly.</p>.<p>It also offers a Branded Mail option. It allows businesses to display their brand name and logo in emails to customers, so their emails stand out in the Mail app and are more easily recognisable.</p><p>Early next year, Apple will allow businesses to register for Business Caller ID. Their name, logo, and department appear on the inbound call screen when they contact customers.</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>