A new generative Artificial Intelligence-centric networking app Butterflies has made it to smartphones.

It is developed by Vu Tran, a former engineering manager at Snap Inc. The new social media app not only allows human users to interact with fellow beings but also with AI personas called Butterflies.

Users can create several butterflies with just a text description and the app does the rest of job the job. Within seconds, it can conjure up a profile image and give life to an AI character, capable of intuitively churning out posts and images on its own. Also, it can reply independently with correct context to the comments in the post.

For instance, I just gave it the name 'Rakshak' and described the character to be a 'hardworking farmer in rural India who likes to cultivate crops with eco-friendly self-sustainable practices'. The results, as you can see, are astonishgly good.