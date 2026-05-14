Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google removed 28 fraudulent CallPhantom apps from the Play Store after ESET uncovered 25+ malicious apps with over 7.3 million installs.
Key points
• CallPhantom app scam
Fraudulent apps falsely claimed to provide call logs, SMS records, and WhatsApp call history for payment, targeting Android users in India.
• Targeted regions
Over 53.7% of CallPhantom detections were in India, with apps pre-selecting the +91 country code and supporting UPI payments.
• Financial impact
Subscription tiers ranged from Rs 560 (lowest) to $80 (approx. Rs 7,675) for premium services, exploiting Indian users.
• Prevention measures
Avoid third-party APKs, use official stores, read reviews, keep devices updated, and install reputable antivirus software.
• Reporting fraud
Indian users can report fraud to toll-free 1930 within one hour to trace and freeze mule bank accounts.
Key statistics
28
Number of malicious apps detected
7.3 million
Total installations of CallPhantom apps
53.7%
Percentage of detections in India
$80 (approx. Rs 7,675)
Highest subscription price
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 14 May 2026, 07:10 IST