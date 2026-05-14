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CallPhantom apps detected on Google Play Store; here's how to protect yourself from such cyber threats

Taking cognisance of the issue, Google has taken down all the 28 CallPhantom apps from the Play Store.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

CallPhantom apps detected on Google Play Store; here's how to protect yourself from such cyber threats

In one line
Google removed 28 fraudulent CallPhantom apps from the Play Store after ESET uncovered 25+ malicious apps with over 7.3 million installs.
Key points
CallPhantom app scam
Fraudulent apps falsely claimed to provide call logs, SMS records, and WhatsApp call history for payment, targeting Android users in India.
Targeted regions
Over 53.7% of CallPhantom detections were in India, with apps pre-selecting the +91 country code and supporting UPI payments.
Financial impact
Subscription tiers ranged from Rs 560 (lowest) to $80 (approx. Rs 7,675) for premium services, exploiting Indian users.
Prevention measures
Avoid third-party APKs, use official stores, read reviews, keep devices updated, and install reputable antivirus software.
Reporting fraud
Indian users can report fraud to toll-free 1930 within one hour to trace and freeze mule bank accounts.
Key statistics
28
Number of malicious apps detected
7.3 million
Total installations of CallPhantom apps
53.7%
Percentage of detections in India
$80 (approx. Rs 7,675)
Highest subscription price
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:10 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidFraudCyberthreatsFake AppsFraud Apps

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