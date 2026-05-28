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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
CERT-In flags critical security flaws in Microsoft 365 Copilot, risking data breaches and system disruption.
Key points
• Critical vulnerabilities detected
CERT-In identified two critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-42827 and CVE-2026-41090) in Microsoft 365 Copilot, including input validation flaws, authentication weaknesses, and command handling issues.
• Potential attack vectors
If exploited, attackers could execute arbitrary code, steal sensitive data, cause denial-of-service attacks, or disrupt cloud services.
• Broader security concerns
Microsoft acknowledged vulnerabilities in multiple products, including Global Secure Access, Entra ID, and Azure services, with updates already rolled out.
• User action required
Users are advised to update Microsoft 365 apps immediately via the Account > Update Options menu to mitigate risks.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 28 May 2026, 09:53 IST