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CERT-In flags security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge browser

Microsoft has acknowledged the security issue and has released a patch. Computer owners using the Edge browser are advised to update to the latest version as soon as possible.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:28 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

CERT-In flags security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge browser

In one line
CERT-In warns of critical vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge allowing remote code execution and data theft.
Key points
Vulnerability details
CERT-In identified flaws in Microsoft Edge that could let attackers execute arbitrary code, take over systems, and steal personal data via malicious websites.
Attack method
Threat actors trick users into granting access tokens on compromised websites, enabling unauthorised system control.
Microsoft's response
Microsoft acknowledged the issue and released a patch (version 149.0.4022.68) for Edge users to update immediately.
Apple's security update
Apple issued iOS 26.5.2 to fix critical vulnerabilities in Kernel, WebKit, and other components, preventing crashes and data theft.
Key statistics
149.0.4022.68
Latest Microsoft Edge version to patch vulnerabilities
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 01 July 2026, 09:28 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsMicrosoftDH Techhackingcyber attackcyber threatsCERT-INIndian Computer Emergency Response Team

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