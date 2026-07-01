CERT-In flags security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge browser

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
CERT-In warns of critical vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge allowing remote code execution and data theft.
Key points
• Vulnerability details
CERT-In identified flaws in Microsoft Edge that could let attackers execute arbitrary code, take over systems, and steal personal data via malicious websites.
• Attack method
Threat actors trick users into granting access tokens on compromised websites, enabling unauthorised system control.
• Microsoft's response
Microsoft acknowledged the issue and released a patch (version 149.0.4022.68) for Edge users to update immediately.
• Apple's security update
Apple issued iOS 26.5.2 to fix critical vulnerabilities in Kernel, WebKit, and other components, preventing crashes and data theft.
Key statistics
149.0.4022.68
Latest Microsoft Edge version to patch vulnerabilities
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 01 July 2026, 09:28 IST