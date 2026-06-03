CERT-In warns of high-severity vulnerabilities in Microsoft Office exposing users to remote attacks.

In one line

Key points

• Critical vulnerability detected CVE-2026-45659, a high-severity flaw in Microsoft Office, risks remote code execution and system compromise due to untrusted data deserialisation.

• Potential attack vectors Malware-laced documents could bypass Office's security, enabling threat actors to steal personal and financial data from targeted systems.

• Microsoft's response Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and released an update to patch the vulnerability; users are urged to update immediately.

• Broader security concerns CERT-In also flagged similar flaws in Microsoft 365 Copilot, including input validation and authentication weaknesses, risking arbitrary code execution.