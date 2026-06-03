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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
CERT-In warns of high-severity vulnerabilities in Microsoft Office exposing users to remote attacks.
Key points
• Critical vulnerability detected
CVE-2026-45659, a high-severity flaw in Microsoft Office, risks remote code execution and system compromise due to untrusted data deserialisation.
• Potential attack vectors
Malware-laced documents could bypass Office's security, enabling threat actors to steal personal and financial data from targeted systems.
• Microsoft's response
Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and released an update to patch the vulnerability; users are urged to update immediately.
• Broader security concerns
CERT-In also flagged similar flaws in Microsoft 365 Copilot, including input validation and authentication weaknesses, risking arbitrary code execution.
• User action required
Users must update Microsoft Office via the Word app's Account settings under Product Information to enable and apply the latest security patch.
Key statistics
1.2 billion-plus active users
Microsoft Office user base
More than 3.7 million companies
Global enterprise adoption
June 1989
Office launch date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:49 IST