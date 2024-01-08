CES 2024: McAfee unveils deepfake audio detection tech 'Project Mockingbird'

Over the last few years, advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has enabled companies to bring apps to create smart assistants for phones and computers.

It not only performs as an intelligent virtual assistant but also helps users with creative works such as developing synthetic images, videos, and even audio. However, bad actors have misused such technology to hoodwink naive smart device users.

With deepfakes, criminals use their character to assassinate high-profile people such as politicians and actors. A case in point is the actor Rashmika Mandhana, whose deepfake video circulated on social media platforms to defame her.

In a first step towards early detection and elimination of deepfakes, McAfee on Monday (January 8) unveiled an advanced deepfake audio detection tech, aptly named 'Project Mockingbird' at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas.

Lately, rogues are using AI-based apps to fake audio of potential victim's friends or family members to fleece them. Sometimes, they are even using popular celebrities' voices too, to hoodwink people.

Now, McAfee's proprietary AI-tech 'Project Mockingbird leverages contextual, behavioural, and categorical detection models to help in the early detection of fabricated, AI-generated audio and thwart cyber crimes.