CES 2024: McAfee unveils deepfake audio detection tech 'Project Mockingbird'

Over the last few years, advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has enabled companies to bring apps to create smart assistants for phones and computers.
It not only performs as an intelligent virtual assistant but also helps users with creative works such as developing synthetic images, videos, and even audio. However, bad actors have misused such technology to hoodwink naive smart device users.
With deepfakes, criminals use their character to assassinate high-profile people such as politicians and actors. A case in point is the actor Rashmika Mandhana, whose deepfake video circulated on social media platforms to defame her.
In a first step towards early detection and elimination of deepfakes, McAfee on Monday (January 8) unveiled an advanced deepfake audio detection tech, aptly named 'Project Mockingbird' at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas.
Lately, rogues are using AI-based apps to fake audio of potential victim's friends or family members to fleece them. Sometimes, they are even using popular celebrities' voices too, to hoodwink people.
Now, McAfee's proprietary AI-tech 'Project Mockingbird leverages contextual, behavioural, and categorical detection models to help in the early detection of fabricated, AI-generated audio and thwart cyber crimes.
“With McAfee’s latest AI detection capabilities, we will provide customers a tool that operates at more than 90% accuracy to help people understand their digital world and assess the likelihood of content being different than it seems. So, much like a weather forecast indicating a 70% chance of rain helps you plan your day, our technology equips you with insights to make educated decisions about whether content is what it appears to be,” said Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer, McAfee.
There is no official word on when McAfee plans to bring the 'Project Mockingbird' feature to its cyber security application for smartphones and computers.
