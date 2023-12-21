ChatGPT gets 'Archive chat' feature; here's how it works

Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) startup OpenAI introduced a new archive feature to its ChatGPT service.

With the archive option, the old conversation with the ChatGPT bot need not be deleted on the sidebar.

Here's how to archive your chat on ChatGPT:

As seen in the screengrab, users can select any of the old conversations in the sidebar (to the left) and tap the three-dotted icon. It will show the Archive option.