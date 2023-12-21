ChatGPT gets 'Archive chat' feature; here's how it works

Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) startup OpenAI introduced a new archive feature to its ChatGPT service.
With the archive option, the old conversation with the ChatGPT bot need not be deleted on the sidebar.
Here's how to archive your chat on ChatGPT:
As seen in the screengrab, users can select any of the old conversations in the sidebar (to the left) and tap the three-dotted icon. It will show the Archive option.
Steps to archive a chat on ChatGPT website.
Credit: ChatGPT website (screen-grab)
Users can find all the archived chat in the settings.
Steps to find the archived chat on ChatGPT settings.
Credit: ChatGPT website (screen-grab)
Just tap on the profile name (in the bottom left corner) >> tap Settings >> Archive Chats >> select the saved chat conversation with ChatGPT
Users can note down that conversation or else resume the session with the ChatGPT exactly at the point it was last left. But, make sure to unarchive it to continue the conversation. The green 'unarchive' button will be displayed at the bottom centre.
Archived chat in the settings.
Credit: ChatGPT website (screen-grab)
For now, the Archive Chat feature is available on iOS and Windows platforms. It will be made available on the Android app soon.
In a related development, Google is fast catching up with ChatGPT. The search engine giant earlier this month launched new Gemini update for Bard AI bot.
The new Large Language Model (LLM) update is capable of understanding five different types of information in the form of text, code, audio, image, and video.
In the demo video, the newly updated AI Bard chatbot was able to see things and respond with human-like reasoning and suggestions with voice and visual inputs.
