Civil servant 'robot' dies by suicide in South Korea: Report

A first-ever case of a non-biological entity dying by suicide has been reported in Gumi City, South Korea.

The incident happened last week (June 26). Witnesses saw the robot circling in the same spot for some time and suddenly throw itself down the stairs, AFP reported.

The damaged robot and its components were scattered across the stairwell between the first and second floors of the council building.

Local media and people on social media platforms were quick to call it a case of suicide. Some said the robot must have been facing stress due to overwork.