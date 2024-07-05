Civil servant 'robot' dies by suicide in South Korea: Report

A first-ever case of a non-biological entity dying by suicide has been reported in Gumi City, South Korea.
The incident happened last week (June 26). Witnesses saw the robot circling in the same spot for some time and suddenly throw itself down the stairs, AFP reported.
The damaged robot and its components were scattered across the stairwell between the first and second floors of the council building.
Local media and people on social media platforms were quick to call it a case of suicide. Some said the robot must have been facing stress due to overwork.
But, there is no concrete evidence to prove the robot intentionally fell off the stairs.
The Gumi city council's robot was developed by US-based startup Bear Robotics, known for making robot-waiter. It used to work from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. It had its civil service officer card.
The robot officer is used to deliver documents to employees, and also do city promotions, and offer the city's civil works-related information to residents.
It was also able to move across floors via elevator to deliver office documents.
"The exact cause of the fall is still being investigated. Pieces have been collected and will be analysed by the company," a city council official told AFP.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech
Published 05 July 2024, 13:59 IST