CMF Buds Pro 2 review: Innovative budget TWS earbuds

While Nothing Inc. caters to premium users, its subsidiary CMF (Colour, Material, Finish) offers cost-effective mobiles and smart wearables.

With the latest Buds Pro 2, the company is bringing improved hardware and visually pleasing design language. Here are my thoughts on the latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds from CMF.

Design and build quality

Like the company's first handset Phone 1, the new Buds Pro 2 comes with eye-catching design elements.

The earbuds come in vibrant colours--orange, grey (ivory), dark grey (black) and blue. Our review unit is the latter.

They come in minimalistic in-ear design language. The tips feature removable silicone buds that fit perfectly into the ears.