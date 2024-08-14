CMF Phone 1 review: Reliable budget phone with fancy modular design

Within a short span of one year, Nothing Inc's subsidiary CMF (Color, Material and Finish), has made great strides in the consumer electronics market. It began with budget earbuds, a watch, and an accessory. It has received a good response in emerging markets such as price-conscious India.

Now, the London-based company has introduced the company's first handset CMF Phone 1. It comes with unique design language to catch the attention of the consumer, but does it have reliable hardware inside to deliver a good user experience? Let's check it out.

Design, build quality and display

Like the Nothing Phone series, CMF Phone 1 has eye-catching design elements. One of the notable aspects of the device is that it comes with a removable back panel and the owners can swap it with at least four different coloured panels--black, orange, light green and blue.

Black and light green coloured variants come with textured panels. Whereas the orange and blue cover panels come in vegan leather. They are said to be made of synthetic material. They mimic the leather-like attributes in terms of its look, feel and finish.