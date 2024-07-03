CMF Phone 1 to launch with modular backcover panel, support multi-purpose accessories

CMF, the sub-brand of the Nothing Inc is all geared up to unveil its first handset Phone 1 series next week on July 8 in India.

Ahead of the launch, the company has announced that it will offer customisable accessories for the upcoming device. The latter will come with removable back panel and the owners can swap it with at least four different coloured panels--black, orange, light green and blue.

Black and light green coloured variants come with textured panels. Whereas the organge and blue cover panels come in vegan leather. They are said to be made of synthetic material that mimics leather-like attributes in terms of its look, feel and finish.