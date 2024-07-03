CMF Phone 1 to launch with modular backcover panel, support multi-purpose accessories

CMF, the sub-brand of the Nothing Inc is all geared up to unveil its first handset Phone 1 series next week on July 8 in India.
Ahead of the launch, the company has announced that it will offer customisable accessories for the upcoming device. The latter will come with removable back panel and the owners can swap it with at least four different coloured panels--black, orange, light green and blue.
Black and light green coloured variants come with textured panels. Whereas the organge and blue cover panels come in vegan leather. They are said to be made of synthetic material that mimics leather-like attributes in terms of its look, feel and finish.
The retail box comes with a multi-purpose SIM ejector. As you can see the teaser (below), on one side, it features long metallic pin to remove SIM tray and on the other side, it features a flat screwdriver to remove the three screws to replace the back panel of the phone.
CMF to offer multiple accessories for Phone 1 series.
Also, the company will be offering slap-on battery packs, phone lanyards and kickstands. All the accessories have to be purchased seperately. We will know the prices next week.
Back panel cover cases of CMF Phone 1 series.
CMF Phone 1: What we know so far
It is said to come with 6.7-inch LCD screen and support up to 2,000nit peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor .
It will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, run Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.
CMF is expected to offer a minimum of two years of Android OS updates and an additional year of security software support.
On the back, it is expected to sport a 50MP dual-camera module with LED flash and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Besides Phone 1, CMF is confirmed to launch Watch 2 Pro and Buds Pro 2 earphones next week.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Published 03 July 2024, 13:35 IST