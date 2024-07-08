CMF Phone 1, Watch Pro 2, Buds Pro 2 launched in India

CMF, the subsidiary of Nothing Inc. on Monday (July 8) launched three new products-- Phone 1, Watch Pro 2, and Buds Pro 2-- along with accessories.

The Phone 1 is the company's first handset. One of the notable aspects of the device is that it comes with a removable back panel and the owners can swap it with at least four different coloured panels--black, orange, light green and blue.

Black and light green coloured variants come with textured panels. Whereas the orange and blue cover panels come in vegan leather. They are said to be made of synthetic material that mimics leather-like attributes in terms of its look, feel and finish.

On the front, it features a 6.7-inch super AMOLED screen and supports up to 2,000 peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.