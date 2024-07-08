CMF Phone 1, Watch Pro 2, Buds Pro 2 launched in India

CMF, the subsidiary of Nothing Inc. on Monday (July 8) launched three new products-- Phone 1, Watch Pro 2, and Buds Pro 2-- along with accessories.
The Phone 1 is the company's first handset. One of the notable aspects of the device is that it comes with a removable back panel and the owners can swap it with at least four different coloured panels--black, orange, light green and blue.
Black and light green coloured variants come with textured panels. Whereas the orange and blue cover panels come in vegan leather. They are said to be made of synthetic material that mimics leather-like attributes in terms of its look, feel and finish.
On the front, it features a 6.7-inch super AMOLED screen and supports up to 2,000 peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, run Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.
The new CMF Phone 1 series.
Photo Credit: CMF India
The device is expected to get a minimum of two years of Android OS updates and an additional year of security software support.
On the back, it is expected to sport a 50MP dual-camera module with LED flash and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
CMF Phone 1 comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. On the launch day, both the devices will be available with Rs 1,000 on Flipkart on July 12.
The new CMF Phone 1 series.
Photo Credit: CMF India
The new CMF Watch Pro 2 features a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display and supports more than 100 watch faces with customisable options. And, it comes with an IP68 rating.
It can track more than 120 sports activities and it can automatically recognise five sports. It can track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and stress levels.
The CMF Watch Pro 2 series.
Photo Credit: CMF India
Users can make Bluetooth calls, control music, view notifications, and can remotely control the camera, and check on the weather. With a full charge, it can deliver up to 11 days of battery life.
The dark grey model of the Watch Pro 2 costs Rs 4,999. The blue and orange models costs Rs 5,499.
The new Buds Pro 2 features dual drivers. They come integrated with an 11 mm bass driver and a 6 mm tweeter, to deliver immersive audio output.
The new CMF Buds Pro 2 series.
Photo Credit: CMF India
It houses six HD mics, and comes with Clear Voice Technology 2.0 and Wind-Noise Reduction 2.0, for clearer calls in any environment. With Spatial Audio Effects, it can offer three-dimensional audio.
It boasts LDAC technology, Dirac Opteo and is certified for Hi-Res Audio Wireless to deliver clear audio.
It also comes with advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and can reduce audio disturbance up to 50 dB and support an expansive frequency range of up to 5000 Hz.
Besides the new smartphone and smart wearable, CMF also launched several accessories.
CMF Phone 1's accessories.
Photo Credit: CMF India
The 33W fast charger can power CMF Phone 1 from zero to 50 per cent battery in just 20 minutes.
And for Phone 2a, which comes with a slightly bigger battery capacity, the CMF charger will take around 23 minutes to reach the 50 per cent mark.
The company is offering Phone 1 case for Rs 1,499. Other accessories--phone lanyards, kickstands and card cases- are priced at Rs 799 each.
All the devices will go on sale on Flipkart on July 12.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.