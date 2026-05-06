CMF unveils Watch 3 Pro series in India

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
CMF launches Watch Pro 3 series in India with advanced health tracking, AI integration, and premium design at Rs 7,999.
Key points
• Minimalist metal design
Features a precision-milled metal body with soft-touch silicone straps and IP68 water resistance for pool use.
• AMOLED display upgrade
1.43-inch AMOLED screen with ultra-thin bezels, Always-On Display, and 10% more screen-to-body ratio than Watch Pro 2.
• AI and voice integration
Deeply integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT for voice commands, reminders, and a built-in voice recorder with auto-transcription.
• Health and fitness tracking
Supports 131 sports modes, dual-band GPS, advanced heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, stress tracking, and women’s health features.
• Affordable pricing
Priced at Rs 7,999, available in four colors, and launching on May 8 via Flipkart and retail outlets.
Key statistics
1.5 metres
Water resistance depth
131
Sports modes supported
120+
Watch faces available
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 06 May 2026, 10:53 IST