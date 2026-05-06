CMF unveils Watch 3 Pro series in India

CMF launches Watch Pro 3 series in India with advanced health tracking, AI integration, and premium design at Rs 7,999.

In one line

Key points

• Minimalist metal design Features a precision-milled metal body with soft-touch silicone straps and IP68 water resistance for pool use.

• AMOLED display upgrade 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with ultra-thin bezels, Always-On Display, and 10% more screen-to-body ratio than Watch Pro 2.

• AI and voice integration Deeply integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT for voice commands, reminders, and a built-in voice recorder with auto-transcription.

• Health and fitness tracking Supports 131 sports modes, dual-band GPS, advanced heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, stress tracking, and women’s health features.