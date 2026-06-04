Computex 2026: HP unveils new AI-ready laptops and desktops

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HP launches new AI-powered laptops and desktops at Computex 2026 with Nvidia RTX and Intel/AMD processors.
Key highlights
• New HP OmniBook series
HP introduced the OmniBook Ultra 16 and OmniBook X 14 laptops, designed for creators, gamers, and AI developers with Nvidia RTX AI features and all-day battery life.
• OmniDesk Mini AI PC
The world’s first Mini AI PC features Thunderbolt Share, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, and supports multiple AI tasks like video editing and code testing.
• Z2 Mini G1a with AMD Ryzen AI
HP unveiled the Z2 Mini G1a PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI PRO 400 series, including pre-installed AI frameworks and guided playbooks for developers.
• Global availability
The new HP devices will be released globally in coming months, starting with the OmniDesk Mini Desktop PC in August.
• Pricing details
Prices will be announced during local launch events, including in India.
Key statistics
2
Number of new laptop series unveiled
August
Release month for OmniDesk Mini Desktop PC
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 04 June 2026, 09:42 IST