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Computex 2026: HP unveils new AI-ready laptops and desktops

All the new HP devices are expected to be made available in global markets in the coming months, starting with the OmniDesk Mini Desktop PC with Intel Core Ultra, set to hit stores in August
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:42 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Computex 2026: HP unveils new laptops and desktops

In one line
HP launches new AI-powered laptops and desktops at Computex 2026 with Nvidia RTX and Intel/AMD processors.
Key highlights
New HP OmniBook series
HP introduced the OmniBook Ultra 16 and OmniBook X 14 laptops, designed for creators, gamers, and AI developers with Nvidia RTX AI features and all-day battery life.
OmniDesk Mini AI PC
The world’s first Mini AI PC features Thunderbolt Share, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, and supports multiple AI tasks like video editing and code testing.
Z2 Mini G1a with AMD Ryzen AI
HP unveiled the Z2 Mini G1a PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI PRO 400 series, including pre-installed AI frameworks and guided playbooks for developers.
Global availability
The new HP devices will be released globally in coming months, starting with the OmniDesk Mini Desktop PC in August.
Pricing details
Prices will be announced during local launch events, including in India.
Key statistics
2
Number of new laptop series unveiled
August
Release month for OmniDesk Mini Desktop PC
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:42 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechNvidiaGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIIntelAMDHPComputersLaptopDesktopGen AI

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