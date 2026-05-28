Qualcomm launches Snapdragon C series chips for affordable, AI-capable entry-level PCs with all-day battery life.

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Key points

• New Snapdragon C series Qualcomm’s Snapdragon C series is designed specifically for entry-level PCs, offering smooth performance for everyday tasks.

• AI and NPU integration The chipset includes an integrated NPU to support generative AI applications, enhancing modern computing experiences.

• Power efficiency focus Engineered for power efficiency, the Snapdragon C series aims to reduce overheating and deliver all-day battery life.

• Industry partnerships Major PC brands like Acer, HP, and Lenovo will release devices powered by Snapdragon C later in 2026.