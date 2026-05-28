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Qualcomm launches Snapdragon C series chips for affordable, AI-capable entry-level PCs with all-day battery life.
Key points
• New Snapdragon C series
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon C series is designed specifically for entry-level PCs, offering smooth performance for everyday tasks.
• AI and NPU integration
The chipset includes an integrated NPU to support generative AI applications, enhancing modern computing experiences.
• Power efficiency focus
Engineered for power efficiency, the Snapdragon C series aims to reduce overheating and deliver all-day battery life.
• Industry partnerships
Major PC brands like Acer, HP, and Lenovo will release devices powered by Snapdragon C later in 2026.
• Market expansion goals
Qualcomm aims to reach new audiences, including students and small businesses, with affordable and reliable technology.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 28 May 2026, 17:00 IST