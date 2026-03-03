<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/corning-sgd-pharma-start-production-at-telangana-glass-tubing-facility-3739050https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/corning-sgd-pharma-start-production-at-telangana-glass-tubing-facility-3739050">Corning Inc</a> has launched next generation Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 series screen guard for phones.</p><p>Smartphones have become an integral part of people's lives, and they trust them so much that they store personal photos, sensitive files and even their financial details. Imagine it gets dropped and the glass crack rendering the phone useless. Here's where Corning comes in to play. They produce the sturdiest screen protection gear for most premium phone brands globally.</p>.March 2026: Top smartphones launching this month.<p>In the latest instance, it has introduced the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 series. During the internal testing, it was found to be very sturdy, more scratch resistant and withstand the fall greater than two metres onto surfaces like a concrete floor.</p><p>Further, the same material-based phone underwent 20 repeated drops from one metre onto surfaces simulating asphalt, another common surface where devices get damaged during accidental drops. In comparison, competitive aluminosilicate glass which are found in some branded phones, failed on the first drop.</p>.<p>“We engineer our materials with longevity in mind, not just initial performance. With our unparalleled expertise in glass and ceramic science, we built Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 to provide consistent, reliable durability that holds up over time,” said Lori Hamilton, Division Vice President & Business Technology Director, Corning Gorilla Glass. </p><p>Lenovo-owned Motorola has already announced that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/mwc-2026-motorola-unveils-all-new-razr-fold-series-premium-foldable-android-phone-3918401">Razr Fold will come with Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3</a>. It is being showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC, March 2-5, 2026) in Barcelona. The device will be rolled out in the coming weeks in select markets in America, Asia and Europe.</p><p>Corning Inc also collaborates with Apple to make custom screen glass for the iPhones, and for others, it manufactures similar quality glasses.</p>.Apple working on clamshell-based iPhone flip with foldable display: Report.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>