Cornsweeper, Blackjack, and more coming to Apple Arcade in Jan 2024

During the Christmas month of December, Apple Arcade welcomed gaming titles such as Sonic Dream Team, Knotwords+, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Puzzle & Dragons Story, and more.

For the new year 2024, Apple is all set to bring three new exciting gaming titles--Cornsweeper, Blackjack, and Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom-- to the exclusive Arcade club. All three will launch on the same day January 4.

Developed by Jamaican solo developer wbuttr, Cornsweeper takes inspiration from the popular puzzle game Minesweeper but with a fun twist. Here the players' mission is to spread warmth through hand-crafted, illustrative design and a spirit of giving. It also The game showcases wbuttr’s Jamaican cultural heritage and also features localization in Jamaican Patois (the local dialect).