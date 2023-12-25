Cornsweeper, Blackjack, and more coming to Apple Arcade in Jan 2024

During the Christmas month of December, Apple Arcade welcomed gaming titles such as Sonic Dream Team, Knotwords+, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Puzzle & Dragons Story, and more.
For the new year 2024, Apple is all set to bring three new exciting gaming titles--Cornsweeper, Blackjack, and Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom-- to the exclusive Arcade club. All three will launch on the same day January 4.
Developed by Jamaican solo developer wbuttr, Cornsweeper takes inspiration from the popular puzzle game Minesweeper but with a fun twist. Here the players' mission is to spread warmth through hand-crafted, illustrative design and a spirit of giving. It also The game showcases wbuttr’s Jamaican cultural heritage and also features localization in Jamaican Patois (the local dialect).
Cornsweeper game.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Players pop delicious popcorn and avoid explosions and in the background, it plays a relaxing and original lo-fi-inspired soundtrack with some reggae infusions.
Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom is a fun heartwarming game and can be played by all age groups. Here, the players play the protagonist Mametchi and his mission is to restore harmony to the Tamagotchi planet after a mysterious impact shakes the kingdom.
Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom game screenshot
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bandai Namco's team has developed beautiful picturesque landscapes in the game, and players will encounter nearly 300 adorable Tamagotchi characters and can build their cozy customised wilderness camp.
Blackjack by MobilityWare+: There are no prizes for guessing this one. It offers authentic card gameplay with options like splitting and doubling down. Players can choose their table as they travel from iconic locations such as London to Barcelona — each offering a unique gaming atmosphere — as they climb up the Leaderboards and showcase their skills.
Blackjack by MobilityWare+.
Credit: Special Arrangement
It has a fun table run progression system, allowing players to earn coveted 'Titles' and unlock new tables. This dynamic experience adds an extra layer of excitement and achievement to their Blackjack game journey.
