Croma's Everything Apple sale: Apple iPhone 17 price drops below Rs 45,000

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Croma slashes iPhone 17 prices below Rs 45,000 with bank cashback and exchange offers in a limited-time sale.
Key points
• Discounted pricing
The iPhone 17 is available for less than Rs 45,000 during Croma’s 'Everything Apple' sale, down from Rs 82,900 for the 256GB model.
• Premium features
The iPhone 17 includes a Ceramic Shield 2 display, IP68 water resistance, ProMotion 120Hz display, and an A19 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support.
• Camera system
It features a dual 48MP Fusion camera system with LED flash, delivering high-quality photos and a full day of battery life.
• Exchange benefits
Buyers can receive up to Rs 23,500 cashback via exchange offers, plus Rs 8,000 bonus discount and Rs 4,974 in Tata Neu coins.
• Sale timeline
The limited-time offer is valid until June 14, making it a short-window opportunity for potential buyers.
Key statistics
Rs 44,768
Starting price after discounts
Rs 82,900
Original price for 256GB model
Rs 23,500
Maximum exchange cashback
Rs 8,000
Bonus exchange discount
Rs 4,974
Tata Neu coins voucher value
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 06 June 2026, 10:31 IST