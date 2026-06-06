Croma's Everything Apple sale: Apple iPhone 17 price drops below Rs 45,000

Croma slashes iPhone 17 prices below Rs 45,000 with bank cashback and exchange offers in a limited-time sale.

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Key points

• Discounted pricing The iPhone 17 is available for less than Rs 45,000 during Croma’s 'Everything Apple' sale, down from Rs 82,900 for the 256GB model.

• Premium features The iPhone 17 includes a Ceramic Shield 2 display, IP68 water resistance, ProMotion 120Hz display, and an A19 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support.

• Camera system It features a dual 48MP Fusion camera system with LED flash, delivering high-quality photos and a full day of battery life.

• Exchange benefits Buyers can receive up to Rs 23,500 cashback via exchange offers, plus Rs 8,000 bonus discount and Rs 4,974 in Tata Neu coins.