Croma's Everything Apple Sale: MacBook Air M5 price drops below Rs 74,000 for students and teachers

Croma offers MacBook Air M5 at under Rs 74,000 for students and teachers with discounts and exchange benefits.

Key points

• Limited-time student discount Students and teachers with an official university ID can avail a Rs 13,189 discount on the MacBook Air M5 during Croma's 'Everything Apple' sale.

• Exchange and cashback offers Prospective buyers can receive up to Rs 15,000 cashback for trading in a fully functional old device, plus an additional Rs 10,000 exchange discount and Rs 8,171 in Tata Neu coins.

• MacBook Air M5 features The MacBook Air M5 comes in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch models with Liquid Retina displays, up to 500 nits brightness, and support for one billion colours.

• Performance and AI capabilities Powered by Apple M5 silicon, it features a 10-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and a Neural Accelerator, delivering up to 4x faster AI performance than M4 and 9.5x faster than M1.