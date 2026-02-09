Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Phishing Alert: Cyber criminals target politicians, military officials, journalists on Signal Messenger

German security agencies-- Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Federal Office for Information Security have warned that hackers are targeting people on Signal app.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 11:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 11:26 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechJournalistMilitaryCyber crimePolitician

Follow us on :

Follow Us