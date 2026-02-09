<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/february-2026-new-smartphones-launching-this-month-3883345">Smartphones offer</a> a lot of conveniences such as the option to instantly order food, book cabs, prepare office presentations on the go, binge-watch TV series and movies, and more. As per the latest report, more than seven billion people are using smartphones.</p><p>However, it attracts threat actors who prey on naive smartphone users. People have to be very careful when browsing the internet and also while interacting on messenger apps, particularly when they receive texts from unknown people.</p>.Online fraud alert: This new e-challan scam could empty your bank accounts in minutes.<p>Cyber criminals use social engineering techniques to build trust among potential victims. They introduce themselves as police or income tax official, or bank official and gain personal information. Before they could notice what just happened, their bank credentials or personal details would be stolen from their device.</p><p>In the latest instance, German security agencies-- Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Federal Office for Information Security <a href="https://www.verfassungsschutz.de/SharedDocs/kurzmeldungen/DE/2026/2026-02-06-gemeinsamer-sicherheitshinweis-phishing.html">have warned</a> that hackers are targeting people, particularly high-ranking individuals in politics, the military, and journalists withthe Signal Messenger app. </p><p>They are sending messages as Signal Tech Support, requesting personal details, and taking over their accounts. The stolen details can be misused for ransom or defame the people.</p><p>So people have been advised to exercise caution when interacting with strangers on messenger apps.</p><p><strong>Here's how to safeguard yourself from phishing attempts:</strong></p><p>1) If you receive an email or message from a person with a familiar name or social media app, or even a government agency, read it carefully. Cyber crooks use fear and tell you to click on a URL link or a PDF to get more information. Do not press any link or download any file.</p><p>The government, tech firm or banks do not ask citizens to share their personal or financial details through messenger apps</p><p>2) Never install APK files or any apps from third-party app stores or links marketed on social media platforms. Always download apps from Google Play, Apple App Store, or Microsoft Windows Store</p><p>3) Never share online account details such as Gmail IDs, bank customer IDs and passwords on messenger apps or on emails with anybody or type details on an online form on a website published by an unknown company</p><p>4) Always update your smartphones and computers to the latest version to protect yourself from new emerging cyber threats </p><p> 5) It is a good practice to install an anti-virus application from a well-known publisher on your device. Once installed, ensure to turn on the safe browsing feature</p><p>In India, if you fall victim to online fraud, immediately call toll-free 1930. It is run by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and once you share the bank transaction details, they will be able to trace and freeze the mule bank accounts. Ensure you call them within one hour, as there will be a higher chance of blocking the cyber criminals from withdrawing the ill-got money.</p>.Karnataka Cyber Command finds Rs 100 cr transaction in mule accounts.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>