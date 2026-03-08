Cybercrime Summit 2026: Experts warn of 400% rise in APK attacks

<p>Bengaluru: The third edition of the Cybercrime Investigation Summit-2026, organised by the Centre for Cybercrime Investigation Training & Research (ECODE) flagged a staggering 400% increase in malware detections over the past year, with experts warning that mobile devices had become the primary gateway for sophisticated cyber attacks.</p>.<p>Speaking at a session titled “The Trojan in Your Pocket,” Midhun S, a malware researcher revealed that authorities have analysed over 28GB of malicious Trojan data.</p>.<p>In 2025 alone, Asia registered more than 90,000 registered complaints, averaging 1,700 cyber-related reports per day.</p>.India faces 3,100 weekly cyber attacks, education sector worst hit amid AI surge.<p>Midhun detailed how modern dropper applications abuse Android’s Accessibility Permissions to take full control of devices. These apps often prevent uninstallation by crashing the system settings when a user tries to remove them.</p>.<p>“The best way to eliminate these persistent parasites is to reboot the device into Safe Mode,” he advised, noting that this allows for the removal of third-party apps without interference from the malware’s background processes.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Challenges in digital forensics</span></p>.<p>Mario Burkart, a solutions architect from Oxygen Forensics, USA, addressed the “New Age of Mobile Evidence.” He noted that data acquisition is becoming increasingly difficult as more information moves to the cloud. “Once you close a web browser, data is often deleted immediately. On many phones, original photos are moved to Google or Apple servers within seconds, leaving only small thumbnails behind,” Burkart explained. He urged investigators to expand their scope to include Apple watches, smart homes, and connected cars.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">High-tech probe tools</span></p>.<p>The summit featured an exhibition of cutting-edge forensic hardware. One of the tools that was highlighted was PC-3000 Flash, which allows investigators to recover data from physically damaged SD cards and broken pendrives by reading the memory chips directly.</p>.<p>Exhibitors also demonstrated password-breaking hardware capable of cracking a six-digit mobile passcode in under ten minutes. While data recovery tools are available to private entities, the password-breaking technology remains restricted to law enforcement agencies to ensure ethical use in criminal investigations.</p>