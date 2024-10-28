Deepavali 2024: Best smartphone options to gift this festival

The new iPhone 16 comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,999, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

The new iPhone 16 Plus comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 89,900, Rs 99,999, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively. Both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be available in five colours— black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

The new iPhone 16 Pro comes in four storages— 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively.

The new iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in three storages— 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,44,900, Rs 1,64, 999, and Rs 1,84,900, respectively. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be available in five colours—black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and a new desert titanium.