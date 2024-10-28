Deepavali 2024: Best smartphone options to gift this festival

Apple iPhone 16.
Apple's iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models come with meaningful upgrades over the predecessor. They feature A18 series silicon, which is touted to be the most powerful and fastest chipset for mobiles in the industry. The A18 and 18 Pro processors can run all the Apple Intelligence features announced by the company. Also, the latest iPhones sport an all-new fusion camera sensor in the rear-side camera module.
Also, the devices deliver longer battery life than the predecessor. And, soon the company will roll out Apple Intelligence features starting October 28, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: A man holds an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max ahead of the launch of sales of the new iPhone 16 series smartphones in a store.
The new iPhone 16 comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 79,900, Rs 89,999, and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.
The new iPhone 16 Plus comes in three storages— 128GB, 256GB and 512GB— for Rs 89,900, Rs 99,999, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively. Both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be available in five colours— black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.
The new iPhone 16 Pro comes in four storages— 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively.
The new iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in three storages— 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,44,900, Rs 1,64, 999, and Rs 1,84,900, respectively. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be available in five colours—black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and a new desert titanium.
Google Pixel 9 series.
Google's latest Pixel 9 series is undeniably the best photography-centric premium Android phones out there in the market. Some of the latest and Pixel-exclusive features Add me. It uses Augmented Reality (AR) and super-advanced computational photography technology.
This comes in handy for the designated photographer who’s left out of group pictures. With 'Add Me' the user can get a photo with everyone who was there — photographer included — without having to pack a tripod or ask a stranger for help.
Once the group photo is taken, the photographer can hand over the Pixel phone to another person in the group and move to a particular sport guided by the phone to stand and take a photo.
Then, with a combination of generative AI and AR technologies, the Pixel 9 series phone creates a complete photo with the photographer.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Besides state-of-the-art photography, the Pixel 9 series supports top-class Gemini AI assistant in addition to generative AI-based features including Pixel Studio, which can churn out images with just a few words.
In India, the company is offering devices with 256GB storage with prices starting--Rs 79,999 (Pixel 9), Rs 1,09,999 (Pixel 9 Pro), Rs 1,24,999 (Pixel 9 Pro XL) and Rs 1,72,999 (Pixel 9 Pro Fold), respectively.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
All the AI features are fully baked into this Galaxy S24 Ultra. They function flawlessly to deliver the ultimate user experience.
The AI-powered photo remaster feature turns images with blur issues into amazingly colourful and sharp. And, the most noticeable is that the phone is really fast to make these changes smoothly and this ensures you enjoy playing with editing tools, unlike the Pixel phones, which most of the time are slow, stutter and get heated up.
Also, the Galaxy S24 series is guaranteed to get seven years of Android OS and security software updates.
Performance-wise, it does all things smoothly without breaking a sweat. Be it while playing graphics-rich games or operating AI functions such as photo editing, it waltzs through all tasks without any issues of overheating or lag.
Besides the Galaxy AI, the S Pen makes Samsung's latest offering, the most versatile phone in the industry. It is a complete package and excels in all aspects.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage -- for Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,39,999, and Rs 1,59,999, respectively.
OnePlus 12 series will get AI Eraser feature in April.
The OnePlus 12 has meaningful upgrades with amazing camera improvements over the predecessor. It also delivers lag-free performance and offers a long-lasting battery life.
With super fast 100W SuperVOOC charging capability, the device can power up from zero to 100 per cent in under 30 minutes. And, it also supports superfast 50W wireless charging capability, which is such a valuable addition to the user experience.
With IP65 certification, the OnePlus device is protected against water splashes and ensures, it serves the customer for a long time.
OnePlus 12 comes in two configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6.
Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 series are refined versions of the previous iterations. With the Galaxy AI-powered value-added features such as note assist, interpreter, and live translation) features, they deliver the best user experience on foldable phones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 comes in three storage options— 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB and 12GB RAM + 1TB— for Rs 1,64,999, Rs 1,76,999 and Rs 2,00,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
The Galaxy Z Flip6 comes in two variants— 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage— Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,21,999, respectively.
Vivo X100 5G series.
Vivo's new model outranks rival brands in terms of design language and visual appeal. It is a gorgeous-looking premium phone and a very smooth performer too.
The Zeiss system-powered triple camera of the Vivo X100 works amazingly well in all light conditions. And, it can deliver a full day of battery life even under extreme usage.
The X100 comes in two variants-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 63,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively.
The X100 Pro comes in one variant (16GB RAM + 512GB storage)-- for Rs 89,999.
The new iQOO 12 5G series.
Besides smooth performance, iQOO 12 excels in photography in all light conditions. Also, the fast charging 120W charging is a valuable perk of owning the device.
The new iQOO 12 is available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage for Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999.
Google Pixel 8a.
The Pixel 8a is the best affordable alternative to the Pixel 9 series.
It has an amazing camera, way better compared to all the rival brands in its class. Also, security-wise, it has the proprietary Titan M2 chipset, which ensures protection of sensitive data such as passwords, and financial details stored in the phone against the most advanced malware. Also, Google will offer monthly security patches for emerging threats.
Add to that, Google will be bringing new AI features with quarterly Pixel feature drop updates up to May 2031. Google is offering Pixel 8a in two storages-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 52,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively in India.
Nothing Phone(2).
The see-through enclosure on the back keeps the originality of the Nothing Phone and makes it stand out among the rival brands.
It comes with good upgrades in key aspects such as processing power and software customisation to deliver an enhanced and unique user experience.
The company is offering the device in three configurations— 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage— Rs 44,999, Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 on Flipkart. It is available in white and dark grey colour options.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro series.
Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is a complete package. It ticks all the right boxes: it takes stunning pictures, its premium metallic frame feels great in your hand, has a beautiful display, keeps up with all your tasks, and lasts all day on a full charge.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (with 65W charger) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (with 120W charger)-- for Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively. It is available in three colours--Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty and Moon Light with pearl finish.
Oppo Reno12 Pro series.
The Reno 12 Pro is a really good mid-range phone. It excels in day-to-day performance, build quality and delivering a full-day battery life.
Oppo AI features particularly in the photography segment, are good in almost all use cases.
Oppo Reno12 Pro comes in two variants-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 36,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively.
Vivo V40 series phone.
Vivo V40 is a moderate upgrade over its predecessor, but design-wise, it is more visually pleasing and also more durable.
It delivers an incredibly long battery life under normal usage. And, the camera with the ZEISS system shows a noticeable improvement in terms of photography over the V30 series.
It is available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 34,999 and Rs 36,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively.
OnePlus Nord 4 5G series phone.
OnePlus Nord 4 is an excellent premium mid-range phone, worthy of its asking price.
It has a stunning metal-based unibody design, a bright display panel, a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and manages to deliver a long battery life.
Also, the camera hardware is reliable, and on par with most of the rival brands in its price range.
OnePlus Nord 4 comes in three variants-- -8GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy A35 series phone.
Samsung's Galaxy A35 excels in four key aspects--premium build quality, bright display, photography and battery life.
The Galaxy A35 is available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively.
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G.
For its price, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is a well-rounded phone with all the right features to deliver a really good user experience. It has a solid build quality, an amazing camera and extremely good battery life.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is available in three configurations— 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.
iQOO Z9s 5G series.
Considering the overall aspects, it is a great value-for-money mid-range phone with beautiful design language.
IQOO Z9s is a pretty phone with a slim and stylish design language. As far as performance is concerned, it works perfectly without any glaring issues to complain about. Also, it delivers great in terms of battery life. And, the camera does its job good and I am more impressed with the low-light photography capability of the device.
iQOO Z9s comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 19,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G series.
The new Galaxy M35 comes packed with a big battery and as promised, it is the power-packed phone to deliver long-lasting battery life. It has a big display, best suited for users who consume a lot of multimedia content on OTT apps, and spend more time on social media platforms to scroll news feeds and watch reels for hours.
The Galaxy M35 5G comes in three colours-- light blue, dark blue and grey. It is available in three configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 19, 999, Rs 21,499 and Rs 24,499, respectively.
Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G.
Xiaomi's Redmi 13 is one of the best budget phones in its class. It sports a 6.79-inch FHD+ (2460 x 1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, supports peak brightness of 550 nits, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and also comes with IP53 dust-and-water splash-resistant certification.
Inside, it houses Qualcomm’s 4nm class Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 AE chipset with Adreno 613 GPU, Android 14-based HyperOS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,030mAh battery with 33W charger.
It also boasts a dual-camera module— main 108MP (with Samsung ISOCELL HM6 1/1.67-inch sensor, f/1.75 aperture) with 2MP macro camera(f/2.4) with Ring LED flash. And, on the front, it features a 12MP camera (f/2.0).
The company is offering the device in three colours— black diamond, Hawaiian blue and moonstone silver. It will be available in two variants— 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage— For Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively.
