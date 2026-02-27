<p>Last month, Indian billionaire <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/explained-spotted-some-device-on-zomato-founder-deepinder-goyals-face-know-what-it-is-3852822">Deepinder Goyal,</a> founder and former CEO of the food delivery giant Zomato (under the Eternal parent company), offered a sneak peek at his wearable gadget 'Temple' on his head during an interview with Raj Shamani on YouTube.</p><p>He has been testing this device himself for close to a year. Temple is an experimental wearable that monitors brain blood flow.</p><p>Well, Goyal is now done testing it and wants to scale his team at Temple to make a commercial model for all users.</p>.'We're more organised, less chaotic': Deepinder Goyal urges ex-employees to join Eternal.<p>It is touted to be the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. The device can precisely track health metrics that no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn't exist yet.</p><p>Goyal has announced plans to hire experts in multiple domains. And, there's is a catch. All interested candidates must be extreme fitness buffs, meaning they should not have a pot belly. To be more specific, engineers should have body fat of less than 16 per cent (of body weight) for men and 26 per cent for women. </p><p>And those who don't meet the fitness criteria will be offered three months to get in shape.</p><p><strong>Here is the full list of roles available at Temple:</strong></p><p>-- Analog Systems Engineers, Electronics Design Engineers</p><p>-- Embedded Systems Engineers — low-level HW bring-up, embedded signal and image processing, embedded AI</p><p>-- Design and Validation Engineers — sensors, actuators, battery, antenna, optics</p><p>-- CMF Engineers, Adhesive Materials Engineers</p><p>-- Sensor Algorithms Engineers — estimation theory, sensor fusion</p><p>-- Deep Learning Engineers — ML model development for physiological metrics</p><p>-- Computational Neuroscientists</p><p>-- BCI Engineers — real-time EEG/EMG acquisition and processing</p><p>-- Neural Decoding Researchers — brain activity to semantic mapping</p><p>-- Computer Vision Engineers — facial microexpression, subvocal muscle detection</p><p>-- Neuroimaging ML Engineers — multimodal sensor fusion</p><p>-- Last but not least, product managers who work through Figma without needing a designer to hold their hand</p>.'Find my number, WhatsApp me': Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal after receiving 8,000 emails 'full of emotions'.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>