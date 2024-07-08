Dying man uses AI program so family can engage with him 'forever'

Michael Bommer (61), a software designer from Berlin, Germany, was diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago, and is now left with just weeks to live.

Bommer fed his voice, personality, speech patterns, knowledge and memories into a first of its kind AI program so that his family can always have the feeling of him being around them.

According to a report by New York Post, Bommer said, "It’s giving me the opportunity to leave my memories in the vault."

Bommer said that the sole reason he agreed to do all this was because he will miss telling his loved ones about life, history and society.

He's eager as the program will help in easing his family's pain of losing him and will also provide them with advice in his own voice when they would need it the most.

He told the report of the publication, "I’m now very sad that I cannot go on to be the explanation-bearer for the family — to be the one where children and grandchildren, come to me and say, ‘Hey, explain the world to me'."

"It gives me, so to speak, this kind of closure."

An old friend and colleague of Bommer - Robert LoCascio - is the founder of AI service LivePerson and had spent almost a year to develop Eternos.life.

Eternos.life is an AI program allowing people to interact with a digital replica of their loved ones using their voice and words.