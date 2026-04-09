<p>Popular consumer electronics major Dyson on Thursday (April 9) launched the HushJet Mini Cool series fan.</p><p>As the name suggests, it comes in a compact form with a 38mm size, the same as Dyson’s Supersonic r hair dryer, PencilVac, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets-weekly-dyson-pencilwash-samsung-bixby-realme-phone-whirlpool-acs-and-more-3905471">PencilWash</a>. It weighs 212g. Design-wise, it takes inspiration from Dyson's iconic Air Multiplier Air and Humidifier products.</p><p>It can achieve airflow speeds of up to 25m/s, powered by a brushless DC motor spinning at up to 65,000 RPM.</p>.Google Search: Gemini-powered AI Mode is now available to all users in India.<p>It boasts five airflow speeds. It can deliver gentle airflow, and when required, it can switch to go ballistic in Boost mode.</p><p>With the specially designed HushJet nozzle, the company has managed to lower frequencies to eliminate high-pitched whirring and silenced the sound of whining motors.</p>.<p>During the boost mode, it can reach a peak sound of 72.5 dBA, 68dBA in speed 5, 52dBA in speed 1.</p><p>It houses a 5,000mAh battery. With a full charge, it can last for six hours.</p><p>Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan comes in three colours-- cobalt (blue), Carnelian (reddish orange) and blush (pearl).</p><p>The retail package also comes with a charging stand, a Type-C USB charging cable and a travel pouch.</p>.<p>The company also offers an accessory, a Neck Dock, which allows users to wear it near the neck and enjoy a hands-free cooling experience.</p><p>Additionally, Dyson also offers a universal mount designed to fasten to items such as a pram, as well as a grip clip that can securely attach the fan to bag straps or jackets. </p><p>Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan costs $99 (approx. Rs 9,179) and is initially, available in select markets including the US and Europe. Also, it will be released in India soon.</p>.Google Search: Gemini-powered AI Mode is now available to all users in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>