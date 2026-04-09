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Dyson unveils a wearable HushJet Mini Cool fan

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan comes in three colours-- cobalt (blue), Carnelian (reddish orange) and blush (pearl).
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 07:22 IST
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Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan.

Credit: Dyson

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan.

Credit: Dyson

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Published 09 April 2026, 07:22 IST
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