Earthquake-predicting tool driven by AI shows 70 per cent accuracy, new research reveals

"Predicting earthquakes is the holy grail," said Sergey Fomel, a professor in UT's Bureau of Economic Geology and a member of the research team. "We're not yet close to making predictions for anywhere in the world, but what we achieved tells us that what we thought was an impossible problem is solvable in principle. You don't see earthquakes coming," said Alexandros Savvaidis, a senior research scientist who leads the bureau's Texas Seismological Network Program (TexNet) - the state's seismic network.